Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz looked happy together as they hung out in New York City's East Village on Wednesday amid rumours that they are dating.

Photos from Page Six showed the "Magic Mike" star steering his BMX along during a walk with the 32-year-old actress. They appeared engrossed in their conversation and at one point even broke into laughter. They both dressed down for the day out in a pair of jeans and black tops. The "Big Little Lies" actress was also photographed riding on the back of the bike with her arms around his shoulders.

The outing comes amid growing speculations that the actors are dating. The rumours reportedly first began in January just days after Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman. A source at the time said she was "still single."

Tatum, at the time, had also broken up with on-and-off-again girlfriend Jessie J. The singer confirmed the split in a now-deleted Instagram post in which she wrote about being single amid the pandemic.

But the "Dear John" star reignited the dating rumours when he revealed that Kravitz once pushed back on one of his fashion choices, which fans thought was a girlfriend-like move. He told Deadline, "When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,"

The "Divergent" actress replied, "I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan...Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them." Tatum said that since then he has stopped wearing the footwear and admitted that he has never felt "cooler." He also acknowledged that Kravitz's point of view "was legit."

"She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off is listening," he said.

Tatum and Kravitz sparked dating rumours after they met on the set of her directorial film debut, "P*ssy Island," a thriller which she also wrote. She revealed that the actor was her first choice when she wrote the character for the main male lead.