Social media has erupted after what appeared to be leaked text messages involving conservative figure Charlie Kirk began circulating online.

The screenshots, shared by commentator Candace Owens, have fuelled speculation that Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, may have been hiding his sexuality.

Text Leaks Spark Online Frenzy

The messages show Kirk using affectionate language and references to pop culture icons like Nicki Minaj, which some users quickly interpreted as 'evidence' of him being gay. One viral post read, 'He was really queening out with you huh,' while another said, 'Oh he was GAY gay.'

By Friday evening, the story had spread across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Reddit, drawing both mockery and defence from different corners of the internet.

The Internet Reacts to 'Gay Charlie' Claims

The controversy began when political commentator Nick Fuentes posted what appeared to be screenshots of text messages between Kirk and Owens, saying, 'Let this man rest already.' The supposed exchange referenced their time in 2018, when Kirk and Owens were frequent collaborators in right-wing activism circles.

In one of the texts, Owens allegedly teased Kirk about his obsession with hip-hop music, writing, '2018 was such a ride. Charlie went from not knowing the difference between Jay-Z and Kanye, to texting me like this on his daily runs.' She allegedly added, 'Everyone in politics was fake and gay but at least we had hip hop.'

Within hours, social media turned the alleged leak into a meme storm. Some users called it 'the most chaotic crossover in conservative history,' while others urged caution, pointing out there was no solid proof the texts were genuine.

Candace exposing Charlie Kirk for queening out to Nicki Minaj just for the entire internet to clown on him after he was killed in front of everybody is diabolical.



Let this man rest already. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) October 24, 2025

Hoax or Hidden Truth? What We Actually Know

Despite the viral chaos, no verified source has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked messages. Owens has remained silent, posting only cryptic messages on her account, while Kirk's team has not issued any statement. Some observers believe the texts could have been doctored or taken out of context, part of a larger effort to smear Kirk following previous controversies within conservative circles.

Fact-checkers have also noted that several versions of the same screenshots contain inconsistencies, such as mismatched fonts and altered timestamps. These clues have led many to believe that the leak may be a fabrication designed to stir scandal rather than expose truth.

Still, the debate rages on. Some netizens insist that even if the texts were fake, they reflect underlying tensions within conservative movements about sexuality and public image. Others argue the entire incident is just another example of internet misinformation snowballing into viral chaos.

The Internet's Obsession

The controversy has taken on a life of its own, blending gossip, politics, and internet humour into one unpredictable narrative. Memes depicting Kirk as a closeted pop fan have flooded social media, while political commentators have debated what the reaction says about modern conservatism's relationship with identity.

The leaks have reopened old wounds between Owens and Kirk's supporters, highlighting how quickly private matters can become public fodder in the digital age.

As of now, there is no concrete evidence to support claims about Charlie Kirk's sexuality or the authenticity of the messages. Until someone involved speaks out, the truth behind the so-called 'gay text leak' remains buried beneath layers of speculation, memes, and political theatre.

For now, the online world seems less interested in answers and more captivated by the chaos itself — proof that in the age of viral politics, scandal always finds a way to trend.