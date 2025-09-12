A row has broken out in the European Parliament after right-wing MEPs attempted to hold a minute of silence for Charlie Kirk, the American conservative commentator killed in a recent shooting. The request was blocked on procedural grounds, prompting accusations of bias and reviving debate about free speech and political violence.

The controversy has highlighted divisions within the chamber, with nationalist and far-right members accusing parliamentary leaders of double standards. Others insisted the rules were applied correctly and warned against politicising tributes in a sensitive political climate.

The Killing and International Reaction

Kirk, 31, co-founder of the US group Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University earlier this month. He later died in hospital. Authorities have described the killing as an assassination, though the motive remains unconfirmed and the suspect is still at large, according to Euronews.

Condolences came from leaders worldwide, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungary's Viktor Orbán and France's foreign affairs ministry. In the UK, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell paid tribute to Kirk in the House of Commons and posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Across Europe, right-wing figures pointed to the killing as evidence of what they claim is growing hostility towards conservatives.

Clash in Strasbourg

During a plenary session in Strasbourg, Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers of the Sweden Democrats requested a minute of silence for Kirk. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola rejected the appeal, saying such motions must be submitted at the opening of a session to be valid, Politico reported.

The decision drew protests from nationalist members, some of whom accused Metsola of hypocrisy. András László of Hungary's Fidesz party pointed out on X that the Parliament held a minute of silence for George Floyd in 2020. Metsola and her allies defended the ruling as procedural rather than political.

RIP Charlie Kirk



Unfortunately, the lefty Chair did not allow us to honor his memory. @Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/rGQHO0xcDs — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) September 11, 2025

The European Parliament stood for George Floyd...

But refused to do it for Charlie Kirk.



We must rid Europe of woke ideology. pic.twitter.com/tDMA2JJ3Fp — András LÁSZLÓ MEP 🇭🇺 (@laszloan) September 11, 2025

Rhetoric and Controversy

Some of the backlash has centred on Kirk's record as a commentator. Some opponents of the tribute pointed to his previous criticisms of Europe. In May 2025, during an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he described Britain as a 'totalitarian third world hellhole' following a visit to the UK, according to the Daily Caller and a transcript of the broadcast.

Supporters argue this was political commentary, while critics say the language was deliberately inflammatory. Observers note that such rhetoric complicates institutional responses when tributes to divisive figures are requested.

My tribute to Charlie Kirk in the House of Commons today. pic.twitter.com/87KKp8svJF — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 11, 2025

I was absolutely devastated to learn of the assassination of Charlie Kirk last night - an inspiring young man, with his whole life before him. He was a passionate advocate for free speech, our Christian heritage and a man committed to engaging young people in political debate. I… pic.twitter.com/KO215pmPMH — Andrew Rosindell MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AndrewRosindell) September 11, 2025

Kirk's Career and Influence

Kirk was a prominent but polarising figure in American politics. As head of Turning Point USA, he built a large following on college campuses and became a regular critic of progressive policies, immigration and what he described as the erosion of Western values. His critics accused him of spreading misinformation and fuelling culture-war divisions, while his supporters saw him as a defender of conservative principles.

Rules and Implications

Tributes in the European Parliament are tightly regulated. Requests for a minute of silence must be made before a session begins and are typically reserved for major public tragedies or the deaths of sitting MEPs. Critics of Metsola's ruling contend that greater flexibility should be allowed, while defenders warn that loosening the rules could politicise what are meant to be solemn gestures.

As investigations into the killing continue, the clash in Strasbourg illustrates how the death of a controversial American figure has rippled into European politics. The debate reflects not only questions of parliamentary protocol but also wider concerns about free expression, political violence and the role of institutions in moments of crisis.