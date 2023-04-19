King Charles III's Official Coronation Programme hit newsstands in the U.K. on Monday and one of the pages includes a family photo featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The portrait was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson and released by Clarence House in 2018 to celebrate His Majesty's seventieth birthday. In it, King Charles III is holding a young Prince George, 9, on his lap, while Camilla is pointing at something to Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton with baby Prince Louis in her arms stood at the back along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their children Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, were not yet born when the photo was taken.

Commenting on the portrait, Jackson wrote on Instagram, "Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme - Had such fun taking it, you can read the story (and see the photos!) behind this image and many more in my new book 'Charles III - A King and His Queen'."

The illustrated 84-page Official Coronation Programme includes biographies of the King and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as details on the coronation celebrations, the history of the traditions, and family photos. On the front cover is another photo taken by Jackson of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

According to People, the inclusion of the family portrait featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a "poignant" choice given what the late Queen Elizabeth II said about the former royals. She said of the Sussexes in a statement released by Buckingham Palace back in 2021 that they "will always be much-loved members of my family."

Over at Twitter, netizens acknowledged that the couple should be included. After all, they are still members of the royal family. One wrote, "So they should!! They are still family regardless" and another commented, "At the end of the day his father is about to be crowned..family affair! May all be as it should..."

But a lot has since gone down between the Sussexes and the royals since Jackson took this family photo. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020 and have since criticised the institution, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William in various interviews, most notably in their Oprah interview in March 2021, and then most recently, in the duke's memoir "Spare."

The couple's relationship with the royals now is far from warm and happy, which the portrait seemed to suggest. One tweeted, "That picture must be 4-5years old. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then" and a second chimed in, "Poor Charles, desperate to show a united family."

Regardless of their strained relationship with the royals, King Charles III still displays framed photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his office at Buckingham Palace. In October last year, eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted a picture of the couple taken during their wedding when His Majesty met with then-U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A week later in Clarence House, a framed photo of the Sussexes taken during Prince Louis' christening in 2018 also appeared behind Queen Consort Camilla as she posed for a picture surrounded by Paddington stuffed bears.

King Charles III's Official Coronation Programme will serve as a souvenir pamphlet. Its inclusion of the family portrait featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed the duke's attendance at the coronation. He will be at the ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey. But the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with their children, where she will likely celebrate their son Prince Archie's 4th birthday, which also falls on coronation day, May 6.