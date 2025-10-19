Cher has always got her son Elijah Blue Allman's back. The I Got You Babe singer is expected to help her child again as he is in legal trouble with his estranged wife, Marieangela King, who filed for divorce in April.

Cher's Son Elijah Owes Estranged Wife Money But Is 'Broke As A Joke'

Cher and her son with producer Gregg Allman have a complex relationship. However, the Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves songstress has supported him regardless of their being emotionally distant at times.

It seems that Elijah is struggling to keep people in his life because his wife filed to end their marriage six months ago. And now he owes her £19,000 ($26,000) but can't reportedly afford to pay her.

On 8 August 2025, King filed court papers demanding that Elijah pay her because, in her 'knowledge,' he had been staying at luxurious hotels but 'ignoring his obligations.'

An insider claimed that Elijah did not pay King because he had no means to do so. In fact, the Crimson & Clover singer has been 'sofa-surfing between friends' places and cheaper hotels.'

'Elijah has been burning through his trust fund cash for years now, and the word is that he's broke as a joke,' an unnamed source told The National Enquirer.

Since his finances are not enough to pay King what he owes her, the insider is convinced that he will turn to his mum for help.

'He's got no real way of paying this money, so going cap in hand to his mum is his best chance to climb out of debt,' the source added.

While Cher is more than willing to support her son, the source believes it will be a 'big test' for her to lend King money because 'the last thing she wants is to hand over a dime to this woman, via Elijah or otherwise.'

The source, however, is convinced that the Little Man singer will not fail her child because he is her 'flesh and blood' and the celebrity mum has 'a long history of bailing him out.'

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is at risk of having the inheritance that he received from his late father, musician Gregg Allman, seized by his estranged wife, Marieangela King, over support payments, Us Weekly can exclusively report. https://t.co/eqjBXgaZAZ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 8, 2025

Cher Is 'Doing Everything' To Help Son Elijah

Cher, 79, always has her son Elijah's best interest at heart. In June, Elijah was hospitalised after showing erratic behaviour.

The Burlesque star is reportedly committed to helping her youngest son amid his mental health struggles.

'Like all mothers, she's doing everything she can to help her son and help him get well," a source told TMZ.

In December 2023, Cher filed for deputyship for her son. In the filed documents obtained by People, she noted that Elijah 'urgently needed ... to protect Elijah's property from loss or injury because he was 'currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.'

The paperwork also stated that King wasn't fit to be her husband's conservator because they had a 'tumultuous relationship that has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.'

However, in September 2014, Cher voluntarily ended her bid to be Elijah's conservator.

