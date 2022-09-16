Chrissy Teigen is opening up about losing Jack, her son with singer John Legend, two years ago. She confessed that she should have been honest at that time and called it an abortion instead of a miscarriage.

The model confessed on Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Thursday, Sept. 15, that she sacrificed her baby at 20 weeks so she could live. She said that during that time, she "had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions" but "it became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive", and that she "wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

Teigen, who is now pregnant with her third child with Legend, clarified, "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion."

The 36-year-old added, "It was an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen talked about the sad experience during a discussion about reproductive rights called "I Made That Decision." She was among the final speakers at the summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The mom-of-two shared that she only made the realisation that she had an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, which allows women the right to an abortion. She had expressed her sympathies to those who had to take the route with their unborn child and the emotional toll it had on them when Legend made her realise that they were one of those people.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage," she admitted.

Teigen shared that she "became really frustrated" that she did not in the first place tell the world she had really aborted baby Jack at 20 weeks. She admitted that she "felt silly" that it had her "over a year to actually understand" that she and Legend had an abortion. She and Legend lost their son Jack in September 2020.