Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child- a baby boy, with husband John Legend, has been taken to hospital after experiencing heavy bleeding.

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram stories on Sunday night to share updates on her pregnancy and revealed that she had to get admitted after the bleeding grew worse despite her spending weeks on complete bed rest.

The "LipSync Battle" host who has been open with her fans about the struggles in her third pregnancy, shared videos from her hospital bed and said: "I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like, super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that's it, I take baths twice a week, no showering."

"I was always, always bleeding. I'm about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month – maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls and definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine, but mine was a lot," the 34-year-old explained.

The television personality shared that she finally had to get herself admitted after the bleeding turned worse on Saturday and felt as though a "faucet had been turned onto low" and left to run.

"It was at the point today where it was just never stopping bleeding. There's so much more than you can ever imagine and I share a lot. In the simplest of terms, we can say that my placenta is really, really weak," she added.

Towards the end of her videos, the former model reassured her fans that her baby boy is healthy saying: "So I feel really good, the baby's so healthy. Growing so much stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, so much earlier than they ever did." She said about her future child: "He's the strongest little dude in the shittiest house. His house is falling apart."

Teigen also shared pictures of her husband taking a nap in a couch in the hospital room as well as a video of "The Voice" judge preparing a sandwich. The couple share two children together- daughter, Luna, four, and son Miles, two. Both their children were born via IVF after they struggled to conceive naturally, but this time Teigen was able to fall pregnant without treatment.