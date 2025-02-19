Doctor Who, one of the longest-running sci-fi series in British television history, is allegedly on the verge of being cancelled as many fans accuse BBC of pushing 'woke' narratives over better storylines.

According to reports, showrunners have been disappointed that the latest season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord, did not receive the hoped-for reception.

Once a global phenomenon, Doctor Who's ratings have plummeted to their lowest point in years, leaving fans and the production team concerned about the show's future. The impact may lead to significant changes, as the latest reports suggest that the show's star, Gatwa, is preparing to leave.

Ncuti Gatwa's Potential Exit

According to sources close to the production, Ncuti Gatwa, who took on the iconic role in 2023, is considering leaving the show.

The actor, known for his roles in Sex Education and Barbie, is eyeing a move to Los Angeles, where several Hollywood projects await him. According to reports, the 32-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor wishes to avoid being typecast as the Doctor and fears that growing backlash against the show can impact his career.

'Ncuti doesn't want to be tied to the series beyond this, and his team is concerned about how the perception of him as the Doctor could affect his future career,' an Insider revealed to a media publication.

Looking back to the history of Doctor Who, Gatwa's potential departure will mark the earliest exit since Christopher Eccleston left after just one season in 2005. Previous incarnations of the Doctor, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker, had lasted at least three seasons, making Gatwa's departure a significant upheaval in the show's timeline.

Woke Storylines and Fan Discontent

Doctor Who has long been known for exploring bold ideas; however, many fans have disapproved of the show's recent shift towards more politically charged storylines.

In December 2024, the BBC aired its usual Christmas special of Doctor Who, starring the lead Ncuti Gatwa and featuring a special appearance by actress Nicola Coughlan, who played the character of Joy. Fans looking forward to the episode were disappointed by its too 'woke' storyline.

Coughlan's character, Joy, allegedly made a subtle dig at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the episode. In a scene, Joy narrates an anecdote related to her mother's death. 'I had to say goodbye to her through an iPad because of the rules,' she says to the Doctor, who replies, 'I bet you were good at obeying the rules.'

'She died on Christmas Day," Joy continued. 'And all of those awful people with their wine fridges, and their dancing and their parties, and I listened to them, and I let my mother die alone.' The scene was a subtle dig at the Partygate scandal involving the Conservative Party during the lockdown.

However, fans were left annoyed with the reference. One fan expressed anger on social media, saying, 'Okay, did not expect this to become about Covid?'. While another added, '#DrWho isn't #DoctorWho anymore #DoctorWhoJoyToTheWorld full of woke.'

Meanwhile, the show has been criticised for introducing new characters and storylines dealing with LGBTQ+ themes. One of the most talked about storylines is the 60th-anniversary episode featuring David Tennant's Doctor. Back for the special instalment, Tennant's Doctor revealed that he was gay after realizing he had a crush on 'hot' Sir Isaac Newton. Many on social media met this shift in the character with backlash.

The show faced even more criticism after introducing a transgender character, Rose (played by Yasmin Finney), and a non-binary villain, Maestro (played by drag queen Jinx Monsoon).

In another moment, the Doctor is called out for assuming the gender of an alien, leading to a forced apology and a discussion about pronouns. In response to the scene, the Family Education Trust reacted by saying it promoted a 'cult of gender ideology' for young viewers. 'The whole episode is dedicated to promoting the cult of gender ideology. Many vulnerable children watch Dr Who - this is dreadful propaganda from the BBC yet again,' the Trust wrote on X.

While there is enough drama over Doctor Who being too 'woke', one of the show's writers, Steven Moffatt, said the show never had an agenda. 'If you're to harvest the show for things you don't agree with so you can feel pleasurably irate, help yourself. But don't pretend that you've uncovered our secret agenda. Because we don't have one,' he told The Times in December 2024.

'Most of them wouldn't know what the word 'woke' meant, except, you know, as a distinction between being asleep and not, for goodness' sake,' Moffat added. 'Stop it. Nobody cares. The Doctor is a classic liberal in the sense that he thinks he should be in charge and someone should get him tea.'

Behind the Scenes: Crew Concerns and Uncertainty

Unfortunately, the audience's reception is not the only challenge the show has been facing.

According to reports, there is a growing frustration among crew members as well. After filming wrapped on the most recent season, there was little celebration, with one insider noting that crew members had been told to 'not hold their breath' for work on Doctor Who for at least five years.

'It feels like everyone who's been with the show for years is being cast aside,' a source told a publication. 'While the people responsible for the show's direction are moving on to new, well-paid projects, we're left in limbo.'

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson has debunked the rumours in response to these speculations. 'This story is incorrect—Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes, and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines,' the spokesperson said.

Indeed, many rumours suggest that Doctor Who's future is in jeopardy, yet it will be too soon to say that the beloved British show is reaching its end.