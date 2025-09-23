Rapture On September 23? People's Panic Causing Them To Quit Jobs, Sell Their Properties And Pull Out Kids From School
Pastor Joshua Mhlakela predicted the Rapture for 23–24 September, spreading fear online under #RaptureTok
A prophecy by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela, predicting the Rapture on 23–24 September 2025, has stirred global anxiety. Viral posts under the hashtag #RaptureTok suggests that some believers are quitting jobs, selling cars and preparing as if the end were imminent.
Rumours have also circulated in the UK and elsewhere that parents are considering withdrawing children from school or selling property. Yet so far, there is no verified evidence of any widespread disruption to institutions. Experts stress that the panic is more visible online than in everyday life and that the prediction itself lacks credible support.
How The Prediction Spread
Mhlakela, a pastor based in South Africa, told his followers he had received a dream in which Christ would 'come to take my church' on 23 and 24 September. He linked the vision to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, according to reports in the Statesman.
The claim spread rapidly via TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, where it has been debated by both believers and sceptics. Some users have promoted the date as biblically significant, while others have dismissed it as another in a long line of failed end-time prophecies.
Panic and Real-Life Consequences
Although mainstream institutions have not confirmed widespread disruption, individual cases reported online suggest the prophecy is influencing behaviour. In South Africa, TikTok user Tilahun Desalegn said he had sold his car, claiming he 'won't need it beyond September. I'm catching a flight to heaven'.
Other users have described quitting jobs, selling belongings and even preparing 'post-Rapture kits' for those they believe will remain after the event. A report in LADbible quoted one woman as saying she had sold her house because she believed the world would 'change as we know it tomorrow'.
These examples appear isolated, but the way they are shared across social media gives an impression of wider momentum. No official data supports claims of mass school withdrawals or organised relocations in the UK or elsewhere.
Experts Dismiss the Claim
Religious scholars note that attempts to predict the date of the Rapture or the end of the world have always failed. Writing in Veracity, commentator Clarke Morledge pointed out that every previous effort to set a date for the Rapture has proved incorrect.
Most Christian denominations reject date-specific prophecy, citing biblical passages such as Matthew 24:36, 'But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.'
Psychologists warn that exposure to repeated claims of imminent catastrophe can heighten stress and lead to poor decision-making. The term 'rapture anxiety' has been used by scholars, including Peggy Jones of Lessons from History, to describe the distress some believers feel when confronted with such predictions.
A Viral Phenomenon
While some individuals appear to be taking the prediction seriously, there is no credible evidence of mass panic or institutional disruption. Analysts argue that today's environment makes these rumours more potent. Social media allows fringe predictions to reach millions quickly, while global instability in 2025, from armed conflicts to climate-related disasters, creates conditions in which apocalyptic narratives resonate more strongly.
For most people, the Rapture remains a viral phenomenon rather than a theological or scientific certainty. In an era of rapid misinformation, scholars and psychologists alike stress the importance of scepticism, fact-checking and avoiding rash decisions driven by fear.
