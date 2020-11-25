In a social media post on Tuesday, Christina Perri confirmed that she gave birth to her baby girl earlier than scheduled. Sadly, the baby did not survive.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer shared the sad news on Twitter and Instagram along with a photo taken from the hospital. The picture shows her and her husband Paul Costabile holding the baby's tiny finger.

"Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world," Perri captioned the image.

"She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," she added.

last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts? pic.twitter.com/z6BcEE0uQS November 25, 2020

Costabile shared the same photo with a message of gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for the family, especially for his wife.

"It's been a rough couple weeks and we're so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all," he wrote.

The 34-year-old "A Thousand Years" hitmaker, who was in her third trimester, had pregnancy complications prior to the birth of their baby girl. She was hospitalised and shared that she may have to deliver her baby sooner than expected. She did not say what the problem was at the time but asked for prayers for her little one.

"Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early. Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Related Stories Christina Perri shares update on her baby's health after hospitalisation

Then, she revealed that her daughter may have to undergo surgery immediately after her birth. Perri said her daughter was diagnosed with a defect called jejunal atresia. According to The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, it is a birth defect characterised by "partial or complete absence of the membrane connecting the small intestines to the abdominal wall (the mesentery)." It causes a portion of the small intestines to twist around an artery that gives blood to the colon which then leads to an intestinal blockage.

Perri announced she was expecting in July after she previously suffered a miscarriage. She and Costabile already have a 2-year-old daughter.