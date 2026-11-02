Broadway actor Quentin Nguyen-Duy's father and stepmother were found shot dead at their home in Oberlin, Ohio, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, and his sibling has been charged with their murders.

Police say Asia Nguyen-Duy, 31, has been charged with multiple counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence after the bodies of respected Oberlin College professor Pipo Nguyen-Duy, 64, and his wife, artist and academic Trần Thị Nam Phong, 56, were discovered at the family property.

The killings occurred one day before the official opening of Aaron Sorkin's 'A Few Good Men' at Lincoln Center Theater in New York, where Quentin, 28, appeared in the Broadway revival alongside Tom Blyth, Krysta Rodriguez and Bradley Whitford.

The investigation has left relatives grieving while the criminal case proceeds through the Ohio courts.

Broadway Star's Family Tragedy Unfolds in Ohio

According to the Oberlin Police Department, officers first responded to reports of a smoking vehicle near the college conservatory at about 8.57am. They subsequently located Asia, the vehicle's registered owner, at approximately 10.19am and took them into custody without incident.

Officers went to a home on South Pleasant Street shortly afterwards to check on the suspect's family. They discovered Pipo on the ground floor and Phong upstairs. Police said both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Asia, who lives in Ashland, Oregon, faces six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Those are criminal accusations, not findings of guilt.

Dramatic First Court Appearance and Name Request

During a hearing on Thursday, 29 October, four court officers carried Asia into the courtroom. Reports indicated they had refused to walk. Asia asked the court to use their name and gender-neutral pronouns, having previously been identified by police as Daniel Jones.

Oberlin Municipal Court Judge Farah L. Emeka set bond at $3 million (approximately £2.23 million and €2.68 million). Asia did not enter a plea at that hearing. The case was referred for consideration by a Lorain County grand jury.

Prosecutor Zachary Simonoff told the court that Asia allegedly approached a local resident and asked to be recorded on video. According to Simonoff, the recording contained a statement accepting responsibility for their actions.

Simonoff quoted Asia as saying, 'Everything I did was on my own accord and I take full responsibility.' He also cited a police report alleging that Asia told officers they had killed their family and gave them the address of the property.

These are the prosecutor's descriptions of alleged statements, not a confession established by a court. The allegations have yet to be tested at trial, and Asia is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Investigators have not publicly established a motive or provided a complete account of what happened inside the house.

Broadway Opening Proceeds as Actor Mourns

The timing of the deaths placed Quentin's family loss alongside the opening of a major Broadway production. A Few Good Men opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on 29 October, according to the Internet Broadway Database.

As of publication, Quentin had not issued a publicly reported statement about his father's and stepmother's deaths or the charges against his sibling. His mother, Élan Chardin Gombart, issued a statement requesting privacy.

'All families involved are deeply grieving this tragedy and ask for privacy during this time,' Gombart told the Daily Mail. She also urged compassion and discretion in subsequent coverage.

Campus Mourns Respected Oberlin Professor

At Oberlin College, Pipo's death has been felt among students and colleagues who knew him through decades of teaching. He joined the college in 1998 and taught studio art and photography.

College president Carmen Twillie Ambar recalled his work and influence in a message to the campus community. 'Pipo was beloved,' she wrote, describing the effect of his passion for photography on those around him.

Born in Vietnam, Pipo arrived in the United States as a political refugee in 1975. He became an internationally exhibited artist and received a Guggenheim Fellowship, according to the college.

The college briefly issued a shelter-in-place order during the police response, lifting it after officers said there was no continuing threat to campus. It also arranged support for students and staff affected by the deaths.

In a later remembrance message, Oberlin described Pipo as 'a cherished teacher, artist, and colleague' and invited people to share memories with his family. The college said details of gatherings honouring Pipo and Phong would be announced when arrangements were confirmed.