Doja Cat gave her Dallas audience a political twist on Wednesday, 4 November, changing a line in her hit song 'Paint the Town Red' to reference the colour associated with the Democratic Party.

Instead of singing the original lyric, the rapper performed: 'I don't care, I paint the town blue!' The change came a day after Texas voters delivered a major victory for Democrats, who regained control of the state House of Representatives after more than two decades.

The moment offered a striking cultural footnote to an election that reshaped Texas politics. Although Republicans retained the state Senate, the Democratic gains marked a significant shift in a state that has been a Republican stronghold for years.

Doja Cat's Lyric Change Turns a Concert Moment Political

The altered line was particularly recognisable because 'Paint the Town Red' is one of Doja Cat's best-known songs. Its original title and refrain made the switch from red to blue an unmistakable reference to the colours associated with the two major US political parties.

The performance took place at the American Airlines Center during the Dallas stop of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The timing, one day after the midterm elections, gave the change an added political dimension.

A clip of the moment circulated online on 5 November. The Kittens Room shared the footage on X, describing the lyric change as a celebration of the Democratic gains. The post had attracted 2.4 million views at the time recorded in the supplied post.

.@DojaCat celebrates the Democratic flip as a result of last night’s mid-term elections with a lyric change in Dallas, Texas tonight:



“I don’t care, I paint the town BLUE!” 💙 #TourMaVie pic.twitter.com/RfTs9uftF2 — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) November 5, 2026

Democrats End More Than Two Decades of Republican Control

The political backdrop was a major breakthrough for Texas Democrats. They entered election night with 62 seats in the 150-member state House and needed to gain 14 to secure a majority.

By Wednesday afternoon, results pointed towards a projected 83 seats for Democrats and 67 for Republicans, although some races remained subject to final counts and possible recounts. The shift would end Republican control of the lower chamber, which began in 2003.

The statewide results added to the scale of the change. Democrat Gina Hinojosa was headed for the governor's mansion after defeating incumbent Greg Abbott, while Vikki Goodwin's victory over Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick further weakened the Republican hold on state government.

However, the election did not give Democrats complete control of the legislature. Republicans retained the Texas Senate, with the chamber's apparent balance standing at 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats. The result therefore pointed towards divided government, giving Democrats greater influence over legislation while leaving Republicans in control of the upper chamber.

Texas Election Results Give the Viral Clip Wider Significance

The lyric change resonated because it arrived at a moment when the political identity of Texas was being reassessed. Democratic victories across the state challenged assumptions about Republican dominance and gave the election a significance beyond individual races.

For Doja Cat's audience, the altered refrain was a brief and easily understood reference to that shift. Its viral spread also showed how live performances can become part of the online conversation around major political events, even when an artist does not make a formal statement.