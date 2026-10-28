Kim Kardashian has revealed that she invited ex-husband Kanye West to 'sleep over on Christmas Eve' at her home, even offering to welcome his girlfriend, as part of her efforts to keep their four children's lives as stable as possible after their divorce.

The reality star shared the striking gesture in a new biography, despite admitting that she and West rarely communicate directly.

The revelation appears in Citizen Kim, a biography by Jonathan Van Meter, as reported by Us Weekly and Just Jared. Kardashian, 46, also discussed the emotional challenges of co-parenting and the boundaries she has established since their split.

Kim Invites Kanye To 'Sleep Over on Christmas Eve'

Despite their strained relationship, Kardashian revealed that she had offered West the opportunity to stay at her home during the Christmas holidays. The invitation also extended to his partner, reflecting her efforts to keep family celebrations open to the rapper.

'Last Christmas, I said, "Sleep over on Christmas Eve. Bring your girlfriend",' Kardashian recalled in the biography. She also indicated that she intended to extend a similar invitation this year, continuing her efforts to include West in family occasions.

The former couple share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kardashian explained that she wants them 'to think their dad is the greatest', adding that she invites West over 'all the time'.

Her latest comments match those she made in February 2024, when she discussed her continuing family ties with West. Speaking to Complex, she said they would 'always be family' and that both wanted to do what was best for their children.

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Communicates With Kanye West

Although Kardashian continues welcoming West into family occasions, she acknowledged that their everyday communication remains limited. According to Parenting Patch, she said she contacts the rapper through his wife, Bianca Censori, or his manager rather than speaking to him directly.

'It's been pretty smooth for a while,' Kardashian said, attributing the calmer arrangement partly to their limited interactions. She also recalled her therapist advising that 'your boundaries have to go up', explaining that they manage to co-parent 'without too much conflict'.

Kardashian has previously described a different dynamic in their parenting relationship. In October, she said she and West had 'better communication' regarding North's music career and were 'aligned' on projects they approved.

Kim Kardashian Explains How She Protects Their Children

Kardashian also revealed how she responds when their children ask about their father's whereabouts. Rather than discussing their complicated family circumstances, she said she tells them, 'Oh, Dad's traveling.'

The reality star acknowledged that maintaining a positive image of West sometimes means setting aside painful experiences from their relationship. She said she does 'everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened', including hurtful remarks he has made about her.

Her approach is consistent with comments she made during a 2022 interview with Angie Martinez. At the time, Kardashian said she avoided speaking negatively about West in front of their children because she believed they were not ready to understand their parents' disagreements.

Kim Kardashian Admits She Still Worries About Kanye West

Despite maintaining boundaries, Kardashian admitted that her concern for West has not disappeared. 'That's the father of my kids, I'll never not worry about him,' she said, adding that she thinks about him 'all the time' and 'every day'.

Kardashian also acknowledged feeling saddened by West's personal setbacks, although she recognised his ability to recover from difficult periods. While uncertain whether their circumstances would improve, she expressed hope for their children's sake, saying, 'I pray it does. For my kids.'