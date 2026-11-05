Kim Kardashian faced criticism on X on Wednesday, 4 November, after users interpreted her television promotion as celebrating Democratic midterm victories. The backlash revived scrutiny of her friendship with President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Democrats secured victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, prompting celebrations online. Kardashian's post on X read 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA,' without mentioning politics.

She appeared on ABC's Good Morning America alongside Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts to promote All's Fair. The legal drama's second season premiered that day.

The timing prompted political speculation, although Kardashian's message contained no explicit reference to either party or the election results.

Kardashian's Post Sparks 'Girl Get Lost!' Backlash

An X user named bunny sanders shared photographs connecting Kardashian to Ivanka and Tesla's humanoid robot, adding, 'Girl get lost!'

Another user shared an earlier photograph of Kardashian alongside Donald Trump, writing, 'We didn't forget bb.'

'Do you think she posted this before or after she checked in on her best friend Ivanka?' one commenter asked.

Social media personality Matt Bernstein also joined the criticism, sharing photographs alongside the comment, 'oouuu hold on. let's talk about this first'.

The reactions reflected suspicions about Kardashian's political loyalties rather than evidence of an endorsement. Her television appearance offered a straightforward explanation for the original message.

Why Kardashian's Ivanka Friendship Draws Criticism

Kardashian's friendship with Ivanka predates the latest controversy. Their relationship has appeared in birthday tributes, photographs and public events over several years.

Her connections with Trump's administration also extend to criminal justice reform.

In May 2018, Kardashian visited the White House to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for drug-related offences.

Following the meeting, Trump commuted Johnson's sentence on 6 June 2018. He later granted her a full pardon on 28 August 2020. Those meetings involved policy advocacy rather than an explicit endorsement of Trump's political movement.

Kardashian publicly backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and celebrated Joe Biden's victory in 2020. She did not publicly endorse either major-party presidential candidate in 2024. However, her subsequent social media activity has attracted criticism.

During Trump's January 2025 inauguration, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story featuring First Lady Melania Trump. Some followers interpreted the post as a gesture of support.

In March 2025, Kardashian shared photographs from a Perfect magazine shoot featuring Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot. The images attracted criticism amid scrutiny of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk's political relationship with Trump.

The photoshoot reportedly took place months before the images were published.

Speaking to Perfect magazine, Kardashian explained, 'I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I'm so robotic...'

Her friendship with Ivanka Trump and previous interactions with the administration do not, by themselves, establish support for Trump's MAGA movement.

As of Thursday, 5 November, Kardashian had not publicly addressed the latest criticism.

During Wednesday's Good Morning America interview, Kardashian and her co-stars discussed the second season of All's Fair, including their on-screen chemistry and experiences working together.