Taylor Swift met industry guests at a Toy Story 5 screening in New York on Sunday, 1 November 2026, as her Oscar campaign gathered pace.

An earlier report separately claimed she was 'genuinely anxious' about how audiences would receive her recent work.

Swift is seeking her first Academy Award nomination for 'I Knew It, I Knew You', an original song for the Pixar film.

She co-wrote and produced the track with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Her promotional appearances included performing it at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October.

The smaller screening offered attendees an opportunity to hear Swift discuss her songwriting directly with director Andrew Stanton, rather than experience the music solely through a public performance.

Taylor Swift's Reported Anxiety Predates Oscar Screening

The allegation appeared in a 22 October RadarOnline report citing unnamed insiders. They discussed publicity surrounding Swift's July marriage to Travis Kelce and the reception of her single 'Patient Zero'.

'Taylor can feel the backlash,' one source claimed, describing the singer as 'genuinely anxious about how people will respond'. The insider also suggested Swift felt she had something to prove after years of commercial success.

Those statements remain unverified claims about her private feelings. They do not establish widespread public fatigue or suggest her concern specifically involves the Toy Story 5 Oscar campaign. Swift has not publicly confirmed the account.

Separately, coverage of Sunday's screening described Swift spending considerable time with guests. No backlash at the event was documented. Her public appearance cannot, however, confirm or disprove the earlier account of her emotional state.

Taylor Swift Meets Guests During Toy Story 5 Oscar Push

According to The Ankler, more than 200 people attended the screening at Disney's New York headquarters. The audience included entertainment industry guild members and Critics Choice voters, although not everyone present was necessarily an Academy voter.

Swift joined Stanton for an approximately 30-minute question-and-answer session about the film and its music. When the discussion ended at 12.17pm, she stayed to sign autographs, take selfies and speak individually with attendees.

Her publicist, Tree Paine, helped photograph the encounters. One journalist reported reaching Swift at 1.31pm, with other guests still waiting. The coverage compared her willingness to meet people individually with the personal outreach familiar from political campaigns.

That comparison concerned awards-season networking, not allegations of improper conduct. The song must still pass the Academy's selection process. Oscar shortlists will be announced on 15 December 2026, followed by nominations on 21 January 2027 and the ceremony on 14 March.

During the discussion, Swift recalled imitating Napoleon Dynamite characters with longtime friend Abigail Anderson. She joked that their husbands still have to tolerate the habit, connecting their friendship to themes explored in the animated film.

Swift also explained that Eras Tour commitments initially delayed her response to Pixar's approach. She worried that another songwriter might have been offered the assignment and said she would not want to displace them.

Stanton said nobody else had been lined up. He recalled being moved by the finished song and compared the experience with hearing Randy Newman's 'You've Got a Friend in Me' for the first time.

For Swift, the immediate awards hurdle is December's shortlist, rather than a guaranteed nomination.