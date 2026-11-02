Bryan Andrews' MAGA comments have left him feeling unwelcome in Nashville, according to the country singer. Yet a Washington, DC, venue marks his Thursday, 5 November 2026, concert as sold out.

His dispute with some supporters of President Donald Trump centres on immigration enforcement and Christian faith. The contrast matters because Andrews has repeatedly argued that speaking against Trump has restricted his music career. It also offers a different picture from his earlier social media complaints about a lack of radio play and touring invitations.

The Missouri-born musician released Independence Day on 3 July 2026. Apple Music lists eight tracks on the project, issued by Disruptor Records, a Sony Music Entertainment division. His opposition to Trump's immigration policies runs through his public statements and music.

Bryan Andrews' MAGA Criticism Started With Immigration Raids

In October 2025, Andrews criticised supporters he accused of laughing at migrant families being separated outside courthouses. He argued their reactions were incompatible with the Christian faith they professed.

'You don't get to call yourself a Christian,' he said in an Instagram video addressing those supporters. He later declared, 'You are not Christian.'

The remarks represented his judgement of particular conduct. They did not establish anything about the religious beliefs of every Trump voter.

Andrews also criticised what he described as a Supreme Court decision allowing immigration officers to target people for looking brown or speaking Spanish. He appeared to be referring to Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, decided on 8 September 2025.

The court temporarily suspended a lower-court order restricting certain immigration stops in the Los Angeles area. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said ethnicity alone could not establish reasonable suspicion, although it could be considered alongside other circumstances.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, warning about the consequences for Latino residents. It was an interim order, not a final ruling approving stops solely on ethnicity or language.

The singer later faced a follower's accusation that he had 'sold out'. In an Instagram response, Andrews rejected the idea that condemning Trump helped his standing in country music.

He said the industry 'hates me because I say this (expletive)' and questioned whether major stars would invite him on tour. He also doubted country radio would play his songs. Those were his claims, not verified refusals by identifiable artists or broadcasters.

Career Evidence Complicates Bryan Andrews' MAGA Backlash Claims

The singer's professional relationships point to a more mixed experience. His Songwriters Hall of Fame profile identifies him as a Disruptor recording artist represented by WME.

He performed at CMA Fest in June, where he says organisers objected to his decision to bring Tennessee politician Justin J. Pearson onstage.

In an August interview with Billboard's Melinda Newman, Andrews acknowledged that no songwriter had explicitly told him they would not collaborate because of his views. He still suspected political differences had affected opportunities, possibly without his knowledge.

He also expressed more optimism about radio than his earlier Instagram comments suggested. Andrews said he believed country radio might eventually embrace his music, although his team was then focused on building an audience organically.

There has been public support, too. Andrews told Taste of Country that John Osborne of Brothers Osborne had praised him in front of a Chicago concert audience.

At the same time, a July review by Saving Country Music attacked Independence Day on both musical and political grounds.

Speaking to LAist in August, Andrews adopted a different emphasis. 'If they don't want to accept me into their spaces, then that's OK. I'll make my own space,' he said.

Neither label backing nor a hostile album review proves whether political prejudice has cost him bookings. Andrews has also said private messages made him fear for his safety, but those messages have not been independently verified.

His Taking My Flag Back tour begins at Pearl Street Warehouse in Washington on 5 November, according to the promoter's listing. The page displays a sold-out notice for the performance, scheduled to start at 8pm. It does not disclose how many tickets were available.

While the artist maintains that unverified threats and subtle industry cold shoulders continue, commercial demand in metropolitan strongholds demonstrates an alternative path forward outside Nashville's conventional commercial ecosystem.