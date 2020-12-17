Chuck Wicks is opening up about his much-publicised split from Julianne Hough, over a decade after it actually happened.

During Monday's episode of his "Talk to Chuck" podcast featuring country singer and recently-divorced Carly Pearce, Wicks brought up his and Julianne Hough's break-up in 2009. Though he didn't reveal the reason why he and Julianne Hough actually split, he insisted it wasn't his "fault."

"Everyone thought we met on 'Dancing with the Stars'," he began. "We didn't. We met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley. We were both loving life," Chuck said.

The country-music artist said he and Julianne "were on a high" because both of their careers were going great at that moment. They even bought a house together, but things went downhill after that.

"We did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they are not the person that you thought they were. And you break up. And then everybody wants to know why," the "Old With You" singer said.

Wicks and Hough had competed on season 8 of "Dancing with the Stars" as partners, but they split in November 2009. Wicks says that though it appeared "amicable" at the time, it was a lot messier in reality.

"It wasn't fine," he said. "S– hit the fan. I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but...It wasn't my fault."

"When Julianne and I broke up...I was like, 'When am I going to see her?' Because I played the game. In the public eye, I was like, 'Oh, man, it's great.' But actually, I didn't really like her at the time," he said.

The 41-year-old has seen his ex only once since their split, and says he isn't bothered by it now. He said: "Now, I just don't even care...It's on you. You get past it. I've seen her one time. I've seen her one time in 10 years."

While Hough recently filed for divorce from Brooks Laich after three years of marriage, Wicks married Kasi Williams last year, with whom he welcomed a baby named Tucker Elliot earlier this month.