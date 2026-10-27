Labour MP Clive Lewis said he was refused entry to the occupied West Bank on Monday, 26 October 2026, while travelling to meet Palestinian students and civil society leaders. However, he was not among the 11 British MPs that Israel announced in September would be barred from entering the country in response to UK measures against West Bank settlements.

'We knew that by crossing into the occupied Palestinian territories, we risked being detained, interrogated and turned away by Israeli authorities. And that, alas, is exactly what happened,' said Lewis. 'For more than eight hours, we were held, interrogated and made to feel as though we had done something wrong simply by attempting to enter.'

Today Israeli authorities barred me and other European elected representatives from entering the West Bank to meet Palestinian students and civil society leaders, as part of a @ProgIntl delegation.



We knew that by crossing into the occupied Palestinian territories, we risked… — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) October 26, 2026

Other Elected Officials Refused Entry

Progressive International, an international organisation of political parties, movements and activists, confirmed that Lewis was among the delegates refused entry to the West Bank. They included Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird, Scottish Green MSP Kate Nevens, former Labour MP Sam Tarry and Spanish senator Josu Estarrona Elizondo.

'We were held for 8 hours, interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border,' Bird said on social media. 'I came to stand alongside Palestinians being attacked for harvesting olives on their own land. Instead, we were turned away, with no reason given.'

Today I was denied entry into the West Bank, alongside other parliamentary colleagues from across Europe as part of a @ProgIntl delegation.



We were held for 8 hours, interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border.



I came to stand alongside Palestinians being… — Lara Bird SNP (@larabirdsnp) October 26, 2026

'BREAKING: Israel bars European MPs and movement leaders from the Occupied West Bank as illegal settler attacks escalate. The delegation—which included [Lewis, Bird and Estarrona]—was due to attend Progressive International's Second Ramallah Congress,' the organisation announced on social media.

The congress is an international conference organised by Progressive International in partnership with Birzeit University. The delegation had planned to meet Palestinian academics, students and civil society leaders and accompany farmers facing violence during the olive harvest.

The 23-member delegation was stopped at the Allenby/King Hussein Bridge crossing from Jordan. Its members reported being detained and questioned for around eight to nine hours before being refused entry.

Why Were the Officials Refused Entry?

The incident comes amid long-standing Israeli restrictions on foreign nationals entering the occupied West Bank. Israel controls access to the territory, and its entry rules have drawn criticism from human rights organisations over the barriers they create for some visitors, including academics and people involved in civil society work.

However, the precise reason the delegation was refused entry was not clear from the accounts available at the time of writing. 'The simple truth is we had done nothing wrong. We went to show our support for the Palestinian people and highlight the terrible injustice and violence being perpetrated against them. We want to ensure that people back home do not look away from the reality of what is happening,' Lewis also said.

More Important Than Ever to Speak Out About Palestine, Bird Says

Lewis and Bird said the incident had strengthened their determination to speak out about conditions in the occupied West Bank.

'More than ever, Palestinians are being subject to terror and violence by the IDF and illegal settlers. Increased blockades, demolitions and unthinkable violence have become the norm for Palestinians in the West Bank,' Bird said.

The delegation included representatives from countries such as France, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. It was due to attend Progressive International's Second Ramallah Congress and meet Palestinian communities during the olive harvest season.