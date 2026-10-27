Republican Iowa lieutenant governor nominee Derek Wulf is facing a $275,000 claim from his parents, Duane and Jackie, who allege he owes them rent on farmland dating back to 2024. The dispute comes as Wulf campaigns alongside gubernatorial nominee Zach Lahn, despite Wulf's pledge to put 'our families and communities first.'

The petition, filed on 20 October, seeks about $275,000 in alleged unpaid rent and claims Derek Wulf misrepresented his ownership of certain assets in financial documents submitted to a lender, according to the Des Moines Register.

Parents Challenge Son's Financial Claims

The parents' petition adds to a series of legal disputes involving Wulf and his agricultural business, Shallow Creek Land & Livestock. The Des Moines Register reported that eight plaintiffs had sued Wulf or his company since 2023 over alleged unpaid obligations. Most of those cases had been settled by the time the parents filed their petition.

WCF Financial Bank, which is pursuing foreclosure over alleged unpaid debts, claims Wulf is more than a year behind on payments, the outlet reported. Duane and Jackie Wulf also challenged their son's claims of outright ownership of certain cows, calves, and farm equipment listed among his assets. The allegations remain claims in legal proceedings, rather than established findings of wrongdoing.

Lahn Blames Broader Farm Financial Pressures

Meanwhile, Derek Wulf's running mate, gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn, defended him in recent interviews, arguing that Wulf's circumstances reflect financial pressures facing farmers across Iowa. Speaking to Sioux County Radio, Lahn said some agricultural producers were selling products for less than the cost of producing them. 'I think that what we're looking at here is a larger issue within the constructs of what's going on in agriculture, where you have people selling products below the cost of production often,' he said.

Lahn also argued that Wulf's financial difficulties followed a bank's decision to withdraw his line of credit. 'When you look at his specific situation, you have a bank that was overextended on its federal legal lending limit, pulls his line of credit, having not ever missed a payment or been late on a payment,' Lahn said. 'And then had this cascade happen, which would happen to just about any farmer that was in that situation,' he added.

Campaign Faces Questions Over Family Dispute

The dispute intensified after Lahn's spokesperson challenged the parents' account of the alleged rent debt and attributed the disagreement partly to Duane Wulf's health. Dan Capodilupo, speaking on behalf of Lahn, said Wulf did not owe his parents rent. 'Sadly, Derek's father has experienced serious health and memory issues in recent years,' Capodilupo said in an email. 'It's painful for Derek to admit, but his father's understanding of the situation is simply incorrect.'

The couple's attorney, Matt Craft, subsequently rejected the spokesperson's characterisation of Duane Wulf's health, saying the parents were 'incredibly hurt by those categorically false statements concerning Duane's health.'

Republicans Trail in Iowa Governor's Race

The controversy comes as Republican gubernatorial nominee Zach Lahn and his running mate, Derek Wulf, face an electoral challenge from Democratic nominee Rob Sand. A poll conducted from 9 to 13 October by New River Strategies and GS Strategy Group for the Cook Political Report found Sand leading Lahn 54% to 43%, an 11-percentage-point margin among 602 likely voters.

The result contrasts with Iowa's 2024 presidential vote, when Donald Trump won the state by approximately 13 percentage points. However, the poll represents a snapshot of voter preferences at the time of the survey and does not determine the outcome of the November election.