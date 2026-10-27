Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly interested in a possible appointment to Tennessee's Senate seat if Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn wins the state's gubernatorial election, amid speculation that the move could offer him an alternative to remaining at the Pentagon as calls for his impeachment grow.

In a 25 October report, Puck journalists Leigh Ann Caldwell and Marianna Sotomayor described growing speculation on Capitol Hill that Hegseth could seek an interim Senate appointment if Blackburn vacates her seat after winning the governorship. The report comes amid efforts by House Democrats to consider possible impeachment proceedings against Hegseth over his leadership of the Pentagon and controversies surrounding his handling of sensitive military information.

Hegseth's Tennessee Ties Draw Attention Amid Senate Seat Speculation

Caldwell reported that a source close to the administration described Hegseth as 'absolutely interested' in the possibility. The former Fox News host relocated his family from New Jersey to Middle Tennessee in 2022, two years before President Donald Trump nominated him for Secretary of Defence in November 2024.

On 17 October, Hegseth attended the University of Tennessee Volunteers' football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. He was seen alongside Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

Pentagon Rejects Speculation Hegseth Could Replace Blackburn in Senate

Pentagon officials have rejected speculation that Hegseth could leave his current position for a Senate seat. Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson dismissed the claims as 'beltway gossip by anonymous sources.' Chief spokesman Sean Parnell also said that Hegseth's 'singular focus is leading the War Department' and that 'all other speculation is foolish.'

The denials came after Puck reported that some Republicans hoped President Donald Trump would dismiss Hegseth before any potential impeachment proceedings began. The outlet also reported that some senators believed Hegseth might step down before the Senate was forced to consider the matter.

Max Rose Predicts Trump Will Fire Hegseth

Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose, meanwhile, rejected the idea that Hegseth would become a senator, predicting that Trump would dismiss him after the midterms. 'I actually think none of this is going to happen because the day after the election, Donald Trump's going to fire Pete Hegseth,' Rose said. Rose compared the situation with 2006, when President George W. Bush announced on 8 November, the day after the midterm elections, that Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld would leave his post following Republican losses.

'The Republicans will lose the Senate and the House because of this reckless war in Iran that has continued to catalyse an absolutely affordability crisis throughout the country,' he said. 'He will be fired, and so he's not going to become a senator. He's not going to become impeached. He will become unemployed. That's it,' he concluded. Rose's comments represent his prediction, not a confirmed decision by Trump.

The former congressman and army veteran also criticised what he called Hegseth's 'continuous culture wars,' citing his testosterone-screening initiative, past opposition to women serving in combat roles, and pledge to welcome back troops separated from the military for refusing COVID-19 vaccines.

If Hegseth leaves the Pentagon, Trump could nominate a successor as defence secretary, subject to Senate confirmation. For now, Hegseth's departure and any potential Senate appointment remain speculative, while the timing and outcome of any impeachment effort are uncertain.