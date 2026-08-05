Controversial streamer Hasan Piker feels more optimistic about being granted a UK visa under the administration of Prime Minister Andy Burnham. In June, Piker and his uncle Cenk Uygur found their travel permits to the UK canceled by the Home Office 'on the grounds that their presence in the UK may not be conducive to the public good.'

Piker and Uygur were supposed to speak before the South by Southwest (SXSW) technology and business festival in London. They were also scheduled to address the Oxford Union debate society. In revoking the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), the Home Office said the decisions 'are based solely on an assessment of potential risk an individual may pose to UK society.'

Streamer Calls Ban 'Silly'

The UK Home Office never specified why Piker and Uygur were banned from entering the country. But Piker believes it's because of their staunch criticism of Israel and its treatment of Palestine. The two have also criticised the UK's relationship with Israel.

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'Yes, of course. We're in the works,' Piker told a British interviewer about his plans to reapply for a UK visa. He was campaigning for democrats in Michigan. 'In the age of the internet, it is also additionally silly to try to restrict movement in this regard. But I think it was more so a message.'

'It was a message to everybody else to think twice before they speak out against Israel, and against the UK's relationship with Israel... against the United States relationship with Israel,' said Piker.

How Piker Became the Voice of the Left on Twitch

Piker has amassed a large following on Twitch, where he live-streams himself playing video games or reacting to viral memes and media clips. But he stands out among his peers because he also discusses his politics. While technically a socialist, the 35-year-old is often referred to as one of the biggest voices on the American left.

He is also outspoken about the war in Gaza, heavily advocating for Palestinians while being an ardent critic of the Israeli government. Piker believes his UK ban was at the behest of Israel. 'This is a real crisis of democracy... (The UK is) falling by the wayside at the behest of a foreign apartheid state and its expansionist interests in the Middle East,' Piker said upon learning that his ETA was revoked.

Uygur, meanwhile, learned about his ban while trying to board a flight to the UK on 1 June. He wrote on social media: 'I've been banned for criticizing Israel... Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!'

Uygur is a left-wing commentator and co-creator of 'The Young Turks,' a sociopolitical and commentary program. Piker, who is also Uygur's nephew, was a contributor to the program. The younger activist quit to focus on his own political activities.

Banned for Anti-Semitism?

A British interviewer told Piker that some British Jews are uncomfortable with his constant attacks against Israel, which can sometimes be viewed as antisemitic. Piker clarified that Zionism and Judaism are not the same. While he is against Zionism, he is also against antisemitism.