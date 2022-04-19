It was heartbreaking to see Queen Elizabeth II sitting alone during Prince Philip's funeral service at St. George's Chapel in April last year. However, it is even more sad to hear about how she spent the rest of the day afterwards.

The 95-year-old went home to Windsor Castle without her husband of over 70 years by her side. The late Duke of Edinburgh had been the longest-serving consort, having been by his wife's side since she was crowned Queen on Feb. 6, 1952, until his death on April 9, 2021.

One can only imagine the deep sadness she must have felt after his passing. According to her closest aide, Queen Elizabeth II did not talk or interact with anyone the moment she stepped foot inside Windsor Castle after the funeral.

Angela Kelly, Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, said "no words were spoken." An excerpt from her book called "The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe" published by Hello! magazine, described the sombre moment as she waited for the monarch in her dressing room and assisted with her clothes.

It read, "I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken. The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."

Kelly was a member of the "HMS Bubble," the team of staff members who isolated with the Queen and Prince Philip during the COVID-19 lockdowns. She also spoke about the day the Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle in her book.

She remembered that "the feeling among all the Royal staff in the bubble at Windsor Castle was sombre." She said only a few of them were told about his death "after the family had been informed."

Kelly also talked about the day of Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. She remembered the "expression of sadness on everyone's faces to see such a great and well-respected man making his last journey." She was certain that at that moment their thoughts were for Queen Elizabeth II, knowing she had "lost a husband and a best friend." She wrote, "the nation shared the grief and their hearts went out to Her Majesty."