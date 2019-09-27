The British royal family has another royal wedding in line. The Duke of York's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice confirmed her engagement with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, yesterday. However, wishes from the house of Cambridge and Sussex remain missing.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made the big announcement through social media with some previously unseen pictures of them together. The princess was flooded with congratulatory messages from her followers and other members of the royal family.

According to Express, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took to their social media accounts to congratulate the 31-year-old with heartfelt messages. However, there is no mention or messages from the cousins—Prince William and Prince Harry.

The big announcement was made during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first-ever royal tour. The Sussexes are in the middle of their South Africa tour along with their four-month-old baby Archie Harrison. While their social media account is fervently posting about their activities in South Africa, there is simply no mention of Beatrice's engagement.

At the same time, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown no excitement about the big celebration, too. Instead, the official twitter page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace) simply retweeted a post by The Royal Family account.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges did not forget to post about their recent public event, a trip to Birkenhead and meeting with Sir David Attenborough.

Mozzi proposed the princess earlier this year during the couple's weekend vacation in Italy. The wedding reportedly will take place in 2020.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy.

ðŸ“· Â© Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/sTFjUqk3My — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 26, 2019

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness," reads the statement released by the royals through Buckingham Palace.

As for Harry and Meghan, they are almost half-way through their 10-day South Africa tour. The royal couple are attending public events, promoting several causes such as women rights, mental health, child health and environment.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple has made a special request to drop formality as they engage in social service. They rejected "traditional red carpet welcome" and requested for "minimal fuss" as they immediately got to some serious work.