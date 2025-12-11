US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has defended her controversial assertion that so-called 'interdimensional' non-human life forms may exist, saying in a newly aired interview that her comments are based on witness testimony and briefings she has reviewed during official investigations.

Luna, a Florida Republican, was pressed to explain previous remarks in which she suggested that unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) could involve non-human entities capable of operating outside conventional physical dimensions.

The exchange formed part of a broader discussion on the US government's handling of UAP reports and the push in Congress for greater transparency.

'Not Just Some Crazy Conspiracy Theory'

On 'Finnerty,' Luna was asked to clarify the claims she has made publicly about 'interdimensional beings' visiting the Earth.

In response, Luna said her statements stem from material collected in congressional inquiries and testimony from individuals involved in UAP encounters.

'That is directly based on information that we have received from witnesses, also information that we have obtained and witnessed via our investigations,' she said.

She added that some of the material she has reviewed cannot be described publicly due to its classification level.

'There is some stuff that I cannot disclose about what I have immediately seen in some of these skiffs,' she explained, referring to secure intelligence facilities where sensitive documents are kept.

Despite the secrecy surrounding parts of the evidence, Luna insisted that the subject should not be dismissed.

'What I will tell you is this is not just some crazy conspiracy theory,' she said, noting that UAP reports have been documented 'not just in the United States, but around the world.'

Curiosity And Public Interest

Luna argued that public appetite for answers is one reason she has pushed for more transparency within federal agencies.

'This is something that I think everyone has always had some curiosity about. We are just simply asking the questions,' she said.

Her remarks reflect a growing movement in Congress pressing for the declassification of UAP-related records.

In recent years, several bipartisan committees have sought briefings from defence, intelligence and aerospace officials, arguing that unexplained aerial and anomalous sightings deserve structured investigation rather than outright dismissal.

Reaction And Ongoing Debate

Luna's comments are likely to fuel ongoing debate in Washington over how far lawmakers should go in addressing claims that range from military sightings to more speculative interpretations of unidentified objects.

Defence officials have repeatedly said that UAP reports are being studied through established channels, although they rarely confirm the nature of specific incidents.

Scientists, meanwhile, continue to urge caution, arguing that extraordinary claims require verifiable evidence and that the focus should remain on data that can be independently analysed.

Push For Further Transparency

The Congresswoman's remarks suggest she will continue advocating for additional disclosures, even as critics caution against drifting into interpretations that lack a scientific foundation.

Her insistence that some of what she has seen cannot yet be shared publicly is expected to draw renewed attention to classified UAP records and the pressure from some lawmakers to release them.

As hearings continue over the coming months, Luna remains one of the most outspoken voices in Congress, urging officials to take UAP reports seriously and to give the public greater access to the information already held by federal agencies.