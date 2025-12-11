Chicago is experiencing its snowiest start to winter in nearly half a century, and meteorologists say the pattern is far from slowing. A weekend storm boosted the city's seasonal total to 17.1 inches, pushing it close to surpassing all of last winter and setting the stage for a turbulent new round of winter weather.

According to the National Weather Service, an Alberta Clipper system swept into the region on Saturday night, dropping three to five inches across Chicago. Northern neighbourhoods collected the highest amounts, with some areas reporting seven inches. This elevated the season's total to levels not recorded since the legendary winter of 1978 to 1979, when the city was buried under nearly 90 inches of snow.

Snowfall Surges to Levels Not Seen Since 1978

Meteorologist Zachary Yack explained that snowfall rates peaked at one inch per hour during the storm. He noted that the city has already logged 6.7 inches in December alone, creating momentum for one of the strongest early-season starts in Chicago's weather history.

The snowfall of the past nine days has reached 15.4 inches, making it the heaviest nine-day December stretch since 2021. Last weekend also produced Chicago's snowiest November day on record, with 8.4 inches blanketing the city.

More Snow Ahead as Temperatures Shift

Chicagoans can expect additional light snowfall through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Temperatures will then briefly climb into the low 40s, which will melt some accumulation before temperatures plunge again later in the week. The National Weather Service predicts a return to Arctic air with lows falling into the teens.

Although forecasters are monitoring several potential systems for next week, confidence remains limited until the storm tracks become clearer.

Midwest Braces for Blizzard Conditions

While Chicago deals with its record run, a wider and more severe winter threat is taking shape across the Midwest and Great Lakes. A new system is forecast to sweep through the region, bringing intense snowfall and high winds that could cripple travel.

The Weather Channel warned that wind gusts may exceed 60 miles per hour, creating blizzard conditions in several states. Many areas are expected to receive between three and twelve inches, while parts of Michigan could be hit with up to fourteen inches.

Whiteout conditions are expected to make driving hazardous, and power outages remain possible as heavy snow and strong winds spread across the region.

Wyoming Prepares for the Heaviest Snowfall

While the Midwest braces for blizzard impacts, Wyoming is preparing for some of the largest snowfall totals in the country. The National Weather Service projects up to twenty inches along the higher peaks of the northern mountain ranges. Powder River Pass and Granite Pass are expected to see difficult or nearly impossible travel conditions. Officials have urged residents to avoid backcountry routes as blowing and drifting snow intensifies.

A Winter Season Already Making History

Chicago's rapid accumulation has set an unmistakable tone for the weeks ahead. As snowfall trends continue above average and new systems line up across the central United States, the region is preparing for an active and unpredictable winter. Meteorologists continue to stress caution, noting that early-season extremes like these often signal a winter filled with sharp temperature swings and fast-moving storm systems.