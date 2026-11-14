Fitness influencer Connor Murphy died in Thailand on 7 July 2026, just four weeks after production ended on a Hulu documentary examining deaths among people in his online circle. Murphy, 32, appears in Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death, which premiered on 10 November.

The three-part series follows a group of creators in Pattaya, Thailand, whose videos promote extreme approaches to fitness and physical appearance. Its central figure is Anthony Hughes, a former lawyer and bodybuilding influencer known online as 'Dr. Tony Huge.' Murphy became closely associated with Hughes and the community surrounding him.

Connor Murphy's Death Followed Filming in Thailand

Murphy was found dead in a lake beside a rented property in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok. According to Thai police reports published at the time, witnesses saw him enter the water, swim until he appeared exhausted and disappear beneath the surface.

Rescue divers recovered his body about 20 metres from shore on 7 July. Police reported no visible signs of assault and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Investigators also reported finding two unused syringes and unidentified pills in his vehicle and belongings, but did not establish that those items contributed to his death.

His death was reported as an apparent drowning. The findings of any final autopsy or toxicology examination have not been independently confirmed.

Director Stacey Lee said filming had finished four weeks before Murphy died. The production team had spent nearly two years following members of the community, making his death a development that occurred after the cameras had stopped rolling.

In an interview ahead of the premiere, Lee said she wanted the documentary to show Murphy's complicated life rather than allow his death to define him.

Connor Murphy's Circle and the Deaths Explored in the Series

The documentary examines 'looksmaxxing,' an online movement focused on changing physical appearance. It shows creators discussing steroids, experimental substances and practices such as 'bone smashing,' which some promote as a means of altering facial shape. Such claims should not be confused with medically established or safe treatments.

The series also explores the January 2023 death of Laith Algaz, known online as Leo & Longevity, who was found dead at Hughes's home in Pattaya. Thai police attributed his death to blunt-force head trauma, according to reporting published in November. The investigation was still described as open, and the documentary does not establish who was responsible.

Other deaths and disappearances involving people associated with Hughes also feature in the series. Their inclusion does not establish a common cause or any individual's responsibility. Hughes is shown responding to questions about the community, while the programme examines how online attention and pressure to pursue physical transformation shape relationships within it.

The series also raises claims that Murphy had experimented with injecting liquid gold. Those accounts are not independently corroborated by medical evidence, and no link between the alleged practice and his death has been established.

Fellow creator Elon Muscular, who also appears in the documentary, reflects on Murphy as a friend rather than a public personality. 'I lost my best friend,' he says, describing a bond built over time and a loss that no online following could offset.