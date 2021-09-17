Conor McGregor could have avoided his brawl with Machine Gun Kelly at the Video Music Awards on Monday had he listened to his doctor's advice and stayed at home.

The 33-year-old UFC champion admitted that he defied his doctor's orders not to travel to Brooklyn, New York, and attend the ceremony. He was told to avoid exerting too much force on his leg as part of his rehabilitation. He had undergone surgery following his fight with Dustin Poirier two months ago, in which he snapped his tibia.

But he was at the VMAs nevertheless, walking on his two feet albeit with the assistance of a cane. McGregor said he is already deep in his recovery and his doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists advised him against going. But he thought he had to be there to pay tribute to his friend Justin Bieber.

"They wanted me to stay still and just get the work in, but it was an honour to come here and give [Bieber] a shoutout for artist of the year," he told Adam's Apple while out in The Big Apple on Tuesday.

"It's always great to mix in with that [celebrity] crowd, that's not really my world, but to see it, I was in awe of it," he added.

McGregor even expressed his interest to get back on the ring and fight. He said he feels "he could kick right now." "I honestly feel like I could kick right now," he shared, but admitted that this time he will be good and follow his doctor.

"But I've just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me, that's what I've done so far. I've committed myself to the work. I'm back on the feet. It feels so good to be back on the feet," he added.

McGregor also talked about his fight with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs and denied he knows the singer. But he knows Megan Fox, who was caught in the middle of their altercation, because he has seen her watching his fights. He also said that "there's no beef" between him and the "Bloody Valentine" artist.