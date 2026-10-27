A father and babysitter in Paris, Illinois, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month-old girl who died from sepsis caused by scalding burns. Investigators say hairs consistent with the toddler's were found inside an oven door at the babysitter's home, and the door has been sent for forensic testing.

Courtney N. Heath, 37, and Payton M. Beaver, 20, also face charges of child endangerment causing death, according to recent reports. The Paris Police Department said officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a 911 call on 21 September about a child suffering seizures at a home in the 200 block of West Edgar Street. The girl was taken to Horizon Health Paris Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7.42pm.

The child is identified as Z.B. in court documents. The Edgar County Coroner's Office issued its final autopsy findings on 22 October, reporting the cause of death as 'sepsis due to scalding thermal burns' and classifying the manner of death as homicide. That classification does not determine who is criminally responsible.

Babysitter Allegedly Cited Hot Shower

Heath allegedly told investigators that the toddler had been burned in a hot shower while in her care. However, a probable cause affidavit reportedly says an emergency-room doctor found the injuries were not consistent with a water or shower burn.

Investigators also reported finding hairs consistent with Z.B.'s hair, with follicles attached, inside an oven door at Heath's residence. The door has been sent for testing. The reported discovery does not, by itself, establish how the child was burned.

Illinois State Police special agent Jacquelyn Danner testified at a preliminary hearing that Heath applied aloe vera gel to the burns but did not seek medical treatment. According to the affidavit, Heath kept the toddler overnight and returned her to Beaver at 4.30am on 21 September.

Father Allegedly Delayed Seeking Medical Help

According to the affidavit, Beaver cared for Z.B. from 4.30am until 5.30pm on 21 September. Investigators allege that he saw her injuries, applied triple-antibiotic ointment and did not seek medical attention because he feared being arrested.

The affidavit says Heath later bought burn gel and gauze from Dollar General, collected the child from Beaver and took her to her own residence to clean and dress the wounds. Heath reportedly said the toddler then went limp and began having seizures.

Heath contacted Beaver before calling 911 at 6.59pm, according to the affidavit. Investigators allege the caregivers failed to obtain medical help for about 32 hours after the burns occurred. That figure refers to the reported interval between the injuries and the emergency call, rather than simply the time Beaver had the child in his care.

Autopsy Also Noted Bruising And Head Injuries

The autopsy found second-degree thermal burns across approximately 35 per cent of Z.B.'s body surface, according to earlier reporting on the case.

The probable cause affidavit also describes brain swelling, bruising to the child's thighs and head injuries said to be consistent with being struck by a blunt object. These are medical findings and allegations described in case documents; they do not independently identify who caused the injuries.

Defendants Await Next Court Hearing

Heath and Beaver remained in the Edgar County Jail without bond in reports published on 26 October. They were scheduled to appear in court again on 20 November, according to those reports. Their custody status and hearing date should be checked against the latest court records before publication.

The case was investigated by the Paris Police Department and Illinois State Police. At a preliminary hearing on 20 October, testimony outlined the alleged timeline and the discovery of hair inside the oven door. Friends and relatives reportedly shouted as the defendants were escorted from court.

The investigation includes forensic testing of the oven door alongside medical evidence and accounts given to investigators. Heath and Beaver have been charged, not convicted, and are entitled to the presumption of innocence. The full circumstances of the child's injuries and death remain to be established in court.