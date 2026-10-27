A mob in southern Mexico stormed a municipal detention facility in Chiapas and dragged out a man held over the murder of a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother, reportedly decapitating him in public after anger erupted over the killings.

The incident happened in Ostuacán, Chiapas, on Saturday, 24 October, when residents forcibly removed two men detained in connection with the deaths. One suspect, identified as Andrés 'N', known as 'El Cera', died in the attack, while the second, Armando 'N', known as 'El Melo', survived after being rescued by authorities, according to Mexican media.

Mob Breaks Into Cells After Double Killing

The two men were being held at the municipal detention facility after being detained in connection with the deaths of 55-year-old Miriam Cruz Alpuche and her 12-year-old granddaughter.

Chiapas Attorney General Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca said investigators had established the alleged involvement of both men in the killings. Residents subsequently stormed the municipal building and dragged them out, despite efforts to negotiate with the crowd and reinforce security.

Andrés was killed during the attack, while Armando was rescued alive and taken for medical treatment. Mexican outlet UnoTV reported that residents decapitated Andrés during the assault.

The state prosecutor's office opened a separate homicide investigation into Andrés' death. Authorities also said federal and state security forces had restored order in the municipality.

How Miriam and Her Granddaughter Were Found

Miriam and her granddaughter disappeared on 19 October after leaving for a family ranch in the Ostuacán area, according to reports citing the Chiapas Attorney General's Office.

Miriam's body was found on 21 October, while her granddaughter's body was discovered on 23 October following a search operation. Prosecutors reported that the child had suffered sexual assault and died from strangulation. Miriam died from a severe neck injury caused by a sharp object, according to forensic findings.

The findings intensified public anger over the killings, although the allegations against the detained men had not been tested in a trial.

Authorities confirmed that the child had suffered sexual assault, but the official report does not independently establish which of the two men committed the assault.

Prosecutors Outline Alleged Motive

Llaven said investigators believed the killings were motivated by personal revenge. According to the investigation, the two men allegedly followed the victims to the location where they were killed before fleeing.

Both men were detained in connection with the double killing. Prosecutors said they would continue building the case against the surviving suspect, Armando, as the investigation progressed towards prosecution.

State Opens Parallel Probe Into Lynching

Following the violence, Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar urged residents to leave justice to the authorities rather than take matters into their own hands.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation into the original killings would continue alongside the separate inquiry into Andrés' death. Llaven also said the state would seek a maximum sentence of 100 years for Armando as the case moved forward.

The incident has raised questions about public anger, security at municipal detention facilities and the dangers of vigilante violence.

The original killings and Andrés' death remain under investigation, and the allegations against Armando must still be established in court.