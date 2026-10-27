A Florida woman allegedly tracked down her boyfriend using location information, took an Uber to find him with another woman and shot her with a pink-and-black Glock to 'make a point' over suspected infidelity, according to an arrest affidavit cited by local media.

Katherine Dale Kelly, 24, of Cocoa, is accused of shooting Angel Adenau in the left shoulder after finding her with her boyfriend, Elijah Baker, inside a parked Volkswagen near Bamboo Avenue in Port St John during the early hours of Saturday, 24 October. Adenau was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne for treatment.

According to reports by The Space Coast Rocket and other local media, Kelly allegedly tracked Baker's whereabouts, travelled to the area by Uber and approached the passenger side of the vehicle before firing through the window.

Text Messages Allegedly Revealed Threats

According to an arrest affidavit cited by The Space Coast Rocket, Kelly and Baker exchanged messages from approximately 01:37 on Saturday, with Kelly accusing him of cheating and referring to an earlier incident.

Kelly allegedly sent Baker a screenshot showing his location. One message quoted in the affidavit read: 'Smart for leaving before I'm there to take her home.'

Another message reportedly included the phrase 'finna shoot sum', which investigators interpreted as a threat of violence.

Baker later allowed investigators to review the conversation, the report said. The affidavit also reportedly included a message he sent at approximately 04:06 expressing his love for Kelly and apologising for what had happened.

Kelly Allegedly Wanted to 'Make a Point'

Kelly initially claimed she had acted in self-defence, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators allege she later told detectives that she fired the weapon to 'make a point' because she believed Baker was cheating on her again.

The affidavit reportedly also refers to Kelly mentioning 'karma' when discussing the woman she allegedly shot. Her reported statements form part of the investigators' account and have not been tested at trial.

Florida Woman Faces Multiple Charges

Kelly faces charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to reports citing the arrest affidavit and court records.

The attempted first-degree murder charge carries potentially severe penalties. The Space Coast Rocket reported that Florida's 10-20-Life law could also apply, potentially resulting in a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years if the statutory requirements are met and Kelly is convicted. The actual sentence would depend on the applicable law and the outcome of the proceedings.

Kelly appeared in court on Sunday, 25 October, when a public defender was appointed to represent her, according to The Space Coast Rocket. A bond order was reportedly entered, although the amount was not listed in the records reviewed by the outlet.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026. As of 27 October, no plea had been reported.