Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will retire from international football after the November international break, bringing an emotional end to his 23-year career representing Portugal. The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision in a heartfelt Instagram video, declaring that the time had come to hand over his iconic number seven shirt to the next generation.

Ronaldo holds the men's international football records for appearances and goals, with 234 caps and 146 goals for Portugal. Since making his senior debut in August 2003, he has become one of the country's most celebrated sporting figures, leading the national team through more than two decades of international competition.

Why Has Ronaldo Decided To Walk Away From Portugal?

Ronaldo addressed the Portuguese public directly, reflecting on the responsibility of representing his country for more than two decades.

'To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team,' he said.

'I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,' Ronaldo continued.

Reflecting on his journey, he added: 'A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.'

His retirement will mark the conclusion of an international career spanning multiple generations of Portuguese players, making his departure a defining moment for the national team.

Portuguese Football Federation Wants To Give Ronaldo a Proper Send-Off

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) expressed its desire to organise a celebration worthy of his contribution to the national team.

'It is our firm and immense desire to organise, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career, in which fans and the country can applaud and celebrate, once again, the player who has given us so much,' the federation said.

The announcement comes ahead of Portugal's November Nations League fixtures against Denmark at home on 14 November and Wales away on 17 November.

Whether Ronaldo will feature in either fixture remains to be seen, with Portugal's squad announcement still pending. His eventual departure will leave a significant gap in the squad, particularly given his experience, leadership and record-breaking goalscoring achievements.

What Will Ronaldo's Retirement Mean for Portuguese Football?

Ronaldo's departure will mark the end of an extraordinary chapter for Portuguese football, with the forward having represented his country across more than two decades of international competition.

His 23-year journey has delivered unforgettable performances, historic goals and records that may take generations to surpass. His influence has extended beyond his individual achievements, helping establish Portugal as a major force in international football.

Whether another Portuguese star will eventually inherit the famous number seven shirt remains to be seen.

For now, Ronaldo's announcement signals the beginning of the end of an extraordinary international career. Portugal's supporters will have an opportunity to celebrate his contribution as the country prepares to bid farewell to one of its greatest footballing figures.