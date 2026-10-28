Former Chelsea footballer Fabio Paim has been accused of raping a 20-year-old university student after allegedly forcing his way into her apartment in Portugal. The 38-year-old former winger faces charges of rape, criminal damage and unlawful entry over an alleged incident in Faro, in the Algarve region, on 20 April 2023.

His trial is scheduled to begin on 18 November 2026, following an investigation into the woman's allegations. Paim allegedly entered an apartment shared by university students during the early hours of the morning.

The woman reportedly woke after hearing noises and confronted him when she discovered him attempting to enter one of the bedrooms. Prosecutors allege that Paim ordered her to remain silent, grabbed her hair and pushed her against a wall before sexually assaulting her.

The alleged attack reportedly ended after the woman screamed for help. Other residents subsequently prevented Paim from entering additional rooms, prompting him to flee.

Investigators reportedly identified Paim through biological evidence recovered from the woman's clothing. Witnesses also allegedly placed him at a nightclub visited by the students that evening.

Paim was later questioned by Portuguese police and formally named as a suspect. The allegations remain unproven, and he is presumed innocent unless convicted. Television commentator Léo Caeiro said Paim denied the allegation during a conversation with him and said he did not know the woman.

From Chelsea Prospect To Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Before his legal troubles, Paim was regarded as one of Portugal's most promising young footballers. He developed his skills at Sporting Lisbon's academy alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly praised his ability before becoming a global superstar.

'If you think I'm good, just wait until you see Fabio Paim,' Ronaldo reportedly said after joining Manchester United in 2003. Paim represented Portugal at several youth levels, earning 42 international appearances, but never established himself in the senior national team.

In August 2008, he joined Chelsea on loan under manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. However, he only featured for the club's reserve team and never made a competitive first-team appearance.

His career subsequently took him to numerous clubs across Europe and beyond, including spells in Angola, Qatar and Lithuania.

Reflecting on his disappointing Chelsea experience in 2017, Paim admitted that his lifestyle affected his development. 'But at the time, the more free time I had, the more stupid things I did,' he said.

Paim's Transition Into Pornography And Previous Legal Troubles

After retiring from professional football, Paim made a career change by entering the adult entertainment industry. In 2024, he appeared in an adult film alongside Portuguese performer Diana Cu de Melancia.

Speaking about his decision, Paim revealed that public interest in his ambitions encouraged him to pursue pornography. 'On a podcast, I said that my dream was to be a porn actor. I got a lot of offers,' he explained.

Paim previously faced rape allegations in 2012 and 2015, although neither resulted in a conviction. He was also convicted in a separate drug-trafficking case, receiving a suspended prison sentence.

The latest allegations now present another serious legal challenge for the former footballer, whose trial is expected to examine forensic evidence and witness testimony surrounding the alleged assault.