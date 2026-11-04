Football fans have rallied behind FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, with some questioning whether racial bias is contributing to the abuse directed at the Equatorial Guinea international.

Owono has been branded a 'murderer' following the fatal collision, but supporters are pushing back against the accusations, arguing that an unfortunate sporting incident should not be treated as intentional violence.

The debate has intensified as Spanish authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death, with Owono facing potential sporting sanctions and a wave of online hostility.

Jesus Owono Faces Backlash After Fatal Collision

The incident occurred during a Segunda División match between FC Andorra and CD Tenerife on 2 November, when Owono rushed out of his goal to intercept a long ball as De Miguel chased it down.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper jumped with his knee raised, making forceful contact with the Tenerife striker's chest and head. The collision left De Miguel unconscious on the pitch, prompting an urgent medical response.

Owono was shown a straight red card, and the match was abandoned with the score at 2-2. De Miguel was taken to hospital, where he was initially reported to be in a stable but critical condition.

CD Tenerife subsequently confirmed the striker's death on 3 November, prompting an outpouring of tributes from football clubs, players and supporters across the world.

Fans Question Racism Behind Jesus Owono Abuse

Following the tragedy, some supporters have questioned whether Owono is facing disproportionate blame because of his race. One fan argued that the goalkeeper was being targeted because he was black, expressing concern that even fellow Africans were joining the criticism.

'It's high time this racism stopped because you can't tell me because he was black that's why I'm seeing all this blaming comments on the goalkeeper including those our fellow African,' wrote @iampeace022.

The supporter also challenged accusations that Owono deliberately struck De Miguel, insisting the goalkeeper was attempting to prevent his team from conceding.

The comments have sparked discussions about racism in football and the treatment of players following controversial incidents on the pitch. Owono has faced accusations of being a 'murderer,' while reports indicate that his social media accounts were deactivated following a wave of abusive comments.

Supporters Insist Fatal Collision Was Unintentional

Defending Owono, some fans have argued that the collision was an unfortunate accident during a competitive match rather than a deliberate act of violence. One supporter questioned how anyone could believe the goalkeeper intentionally struck De Miguel, pointing out that both players were attempting to help their respective teams.

Others have called for the incident to be assessed fairly, arguing that while a suspension may be justified under football rules, branding Owono a murderer goes too far.

FC Andorra have also expressed their support for their distressed goalkeeper, with reports indicating that he was deeply affected by the incident.

Jesus Owono Could Face 12-Match Suspension

The Spanish Football Federation could impose a lengthy suspension on the FC Andorra goalkeeper following his straight red card. Under Article 102 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, violent conduct towards an opponent during play that results in serious consequences can carry a suspension of between four and 12 matches.

The referee's report described Owono's challenge as a forceful impact with his leg raised while the ball was in dispute. The disciplinary committee is expected to consider the official report and video footage before determining the appropriate sanction.

Spanish Police Investigate Jesus de Miguel's Death

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into De Miguel's death, with the Homicide Group examining the circumstances of the collision. The investigation includes reviewing footage and gathering evidence to establish whether any responsibility extends beyond sporting disciplinary rules.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife's chief prosecutor has indicated that criminal proceedings are unlikely because the collision occurred during active play.

Owono has reportedly expressed a desire to contact De Miguel's family following the tragedy, as the football community continues to mourn the loss of the 30-year-old striker.