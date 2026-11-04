The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have sparked mixed reactions after debuting a new special-edition uniform during the team's Halloween weekend game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The cheerleaders introduced a darker, metallic look featuring silver outfits, black cowboy hats and fringe details at AT&T Stadium on 1 November. However, the fresh design divided NFL fans, with several questioning the outfit's appearance and suitability for the iconic squad.

Cowboys Cheerleaders' New Uniform Sparks Backlash

The new look, promoted by the organisation with the caption 'STAMPEDE', marked a departure from the traditional blue-and-white outfits that have become synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC).

The silver costumes featured reflective material, decorative fringe and strategically placed cut-outs, giving the squad a more dramatic Western-inspired appearance.

While some supporters welcomed the change, others were less impressed. Social media users questioned the design, particularly its cut-outs, overall appearance and visibility during performances on the field.

'Love thats its new but i feel like its messy!!' one wrote. 'Love the costumes but they get washed out from afar. It kills their lines,' someone added. 'Beautiful work but the costumes could have been cuter Cutouts were not at the best spots,' another wrote.

Others also questioned how the metallic outfits looked against the playing surface.

'It's hard to see these costumes against the field, but that's a blessing, really,' one commented. 'Love DCC, but kinda tacky uniform,' another said.

Despite the criticism, the new costumes generated considerable attention, demonstrating the public interest surrounding one of the NFL's most recognisable cheerleading organisations.

Why the Traditional DCC Uniform Is So Iconic

The reaction is particularly notable because the Cowboys Cheerleaders' traditional uniform has remained remarkably consistent for decades.

Although the organisation's cheerleading history dates back to 1961, its famous blue-and-white uniform was introduced in 1972. Designed by Paula Van Wagoner, the look featured a blue blouse, white star-spangled vest, white shorts and white go-go boots.

The outfit eventually became a major part of American sports culture and was even recognised by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, which received historic and modern uniforms in 2018.

The cheerleaders have also gained renewed international exposure through Netflix's 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders', which documents their demanding auditions, training and performances.

Cowboys' Difficult Season Continues After Cardinals Defeat

The uniform debate also unfolded during a disappointing afternoon for the Cowboys, who suffered a 33-30 overtime defeat against Arizona on 1 November.

Dallas entered the contest hoping to build consecutive victories after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21. However, the Cardinals erased a late deficit, scoring a game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining before securing the victory in overtime.

The defeat dropped Dallas to 3-5 after eight regular-season games, leaving Brian Schottenheimer's team second in the NFC East.

Although the Cowboys have averaged 27.4 points per game, their defensive struggles have contributed to inconsistent results, with opponents scoring 26.6 points per contest.

'It was a tale of two halves, for sure,' Schottenheimer said after the Cardinals defeat.

Dallas will look to recover when it visits the Indianapolis Colts on 8 November, as the team attempts to revive its season.