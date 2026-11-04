American beach volleyball competitor Avery Poppinga revealed that securing commercial sponsorship through OnlyFans resolved the acute financial distress she linked to recurring panic attacks while competing abroad.

In detailed accounts revisited across sports media on 3 November 2026 following initial disclosures in May, the 27-year-old athlete explained that maintaining an elite international campaign required roughly £37,100 ($50,000 / €44,500) annually to cover transatlantic flights, accommodation, coaching, and training equipment.

Prior to joining the platform, Poppinga funded the vast majority of her travel expenses independently while working a remote corporate desk job, a crushing dual burden that sparked severe anxiety attacks during foreign tournament stops.

After entering a formal partnership with the platform's non-explicit streaming branch, OFTV, in February 2025 and subsequently renewing the agreement through 2027, Poppinga left her traditional employment to commit entirely to the professional circuit.

While her account represents a personal appraisal of financial relief rather than a clinical diagnosis, the commercial arrangement draws renewed attention to an estimated 285 professional competitors who are turning to non-traditional digital platforms to bridge widespread funding deficits among governing bodies across Olympic sports.

Poppinga described her experience plainly in an interview with NewsNation, saying, 'It's absolutely changed my life, like for the better.'

Avery Poppinga Links Overseas Panic Attacks to Financial Worries

For a player chasing an international career, the expense does not end when a match finishes. Each tournament can mean another journey, another hotel booking and further training costs before any prize money arrives.

Poppinga had pursued the sport since childhood, but she said the pressure of keeping her career going became difficult to bear. She questioned whether continuing to play justified paying for trips abroad without knowing how long she could afford them.

'I was having panic attacks when I was travelling overseas,' she told NewsNation, linking those experiences to uncertainty about continuing her sporting ambitions.

Her account describes her own experience, not a clinical finding that money worries were the sole cause of the attacks. There is also no evidence in the interviews that she was diagnosed with panic disorder or received medical treatment.

Financial support changed the choices available to her. Poppinga told Front Office Sports that she could enter more events, bring her coach to international competitions and help pay her playing partner's expenses.

How Avery Poppinga's OnlyFans Deal Developed

A fellow professional beach volleyball player recommended OnlyFans to Poppinga in 2024, when she was working remotely alongside her sporting commitments. She opened an account before securing a formal sponsorship in February 2025.

The agreement came through OFTV, the company's streaming service for non-explicit programming. It involved filming videos, promoting the platform on social media and wearing branded merchandise during competitions.

Her OnlyFans presence is not limited to match footage. Front Office Sports reported that she also shares swimsuit modelling images and material for paying subscribers. Her funding combines subscriptions and sponsorship.

She also appeared in OFTV's Perfect Set, in which professional volleyball players coached contestants competing for a $50,000 (€44,500 and £37,100) grand prize. That sum was the programme's prize, not a payment reported to have gone to Poppinga.

By May 2026, she had renewed her sponsorship for another year and left her remote job, according to Front Office Sports. She described that period as the most fulfilling of her sporting career and said the backing allowed her to play at her best level so far.

Avery Poppinga's Experience Exposes a Wider Funding Gap

Poppinga is hardly the only athlete exploring unconventional ways to finance competition. An OnlyFans spokesperson told Front Office Sports in May 2026 that about 285 professional athletes used the platform, including competitors in surfing, tennis and winter sports.

The publication reported that USA Volleyball offered stipends to its top four beach teams. That left other athletes seeking alternative funding. It should not be treated as confirmation of the governing body's present policy.

OnlyFans sponsorship also carries commercial complications. Front Office Sports documented restrictions on the brand's logo in some competitions and concerns that its association with adult content could deter other sponsors.

Poppinga, however, said the partnership gave her greater freedom to focus on volleyball. Her remarks concern the financial pressure, not a medically established recovery from panic attacks.

The NHS says such attacks can cause a racing heartbeat, trembling and breathlessness. It advises people struggling with panic symptoms to seek medical guidance, particularly because similar symptoms can have other causes.

For Poppinga, the change was practical. She could travel with her coach, enter competitions and devote more of her working life to the sport she had long wanted to pursue.