Netflix has placed a casting call for someone to play a young Prince Harry for Season 6 of the widely-acclaimed TV show "The Crown."

Anyone who shares a "strong physical resemblance" with the Duke of Sussex can try out for the role as long as he is between the ages of 16 and 20. There is no acting experience required, although they are hoping to find "an exceptional young actor."

"Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series THE CROWN, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play PRINCE HARRY in the next series. It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance," reads the casting call posted on Star Now.

The actor will join the filming of Season 6 of "The Crown" in November 2022 in the U.K. The ad continues, "No previous professional acting experience required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process."

Casting associate Kate Bone also put out a call for a young Prince Harry look alike to join the Netflix show on Twitter. She wrote, "Freshers week??? Please help spread the word! Last chance saloon...."

Freshers week??? Please help spread the word! Last chance saloon.... pic.twitter.com/7cz77jcHKp — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) September 26, 2022

The casting call for Prince Harry came after "The Crown" already found its Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6. Deadline broke the news that Rufus Kampa will play the now Prince of Wales when he was 15 years old and Ed McVey will portray an older version who courted the royal's future wife after meeting at St. Andrews University in 2001.

Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will play the now Princess of Wales, formerly Duchess of Cambridge. All three will make their TV debut on the Netflix show.

Season 6 of "The Crown" will involve the death of Princess Diana and will tell how Prince Harry and Prince William dealt with her passing. The Duke of Sussex has previously spoken about the Netflix show in a 2021 interview with James Corden. He said he was more "comfortable" with the show than reading or watching fake stories about him, his wife Meghan Markle, and the British Royal Family. He acknowledged that the series is fiction although it is also "loosely based on the truth."