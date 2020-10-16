Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who is counted among one of the most fashionable royals, vouched for sustainable fashion in her speech at a fashion summit earlier this week.

Crown Princess Mary recently participated in the two-day Copenhagen Fashion Summit's conference which was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal attended the event in her role as the patron of the Global Fashion Agenda, a partner of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit. She has spoken at every summit since 2009.

In a video released on the opening day on Tuesday, the Danish royal spoke about the need for sustainability in fashion and discussed the related solutions which can be brought into the fashion industry.

"We're seeing a much greater market for second-hand, for recycled, for up-cycled, and I'm thinking that this is another value because it tells another history of the product," the 43-year-old said in a conversation with Eva Kruse, the CEO of Global Fashion Agenda.

The 2020 Copenhagen Fashion Summit focused on sustainable value with "Redesigning Value" as its theme. However, as the summit turned digital amid the coronavirus pandemic, it modified its theme slightly to also discuss how the crisis is forcing the fashion industry "to undergo a dramatic transformation that is playing out in real-time."

Princess Mary said at the event: "It reflects the times we are living in right now. The worrying times. And it is sad because it's so nice to meet people from all corners of the globe, to be able to hear everyone's different reflections and great ideas and innovations, but we'll continue to do that."

"We have to have respect for the time we're in. we have to think creatively and innovatively to find ways to keep moving towards the goals of creating a sustainable fashion industry," the royal added.

The mother-of-four also noted that while the priorities have changed amid the COVID-19 crisis, work should be continued to reach the goals that were set before the outbreak of the global pandemic.

"Even though our priorities have shifted to deal with COVID and manage the crisis, we have to continue to work collectively on achieving the goals we set before COVID," she said.