Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shared what it was like spending time with Prince William and Kate Middleton during their visit to the U.K. last week.

The future queen of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, were in the country for a three-day tour which included an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance in London. They were welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales with hugs and kisses as seen in photos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A pleasure to welcome The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to Windsor this morning 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/y3v7o8nPP4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate of UK meeting with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Windsor Castle today. pic.twitter.com/ZvyFBnhKdl — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) November 30, 2023

Speaking about the visit, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden told Swedish paper Aftonbladet: "It's always very fun...We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

She added: "We are happy about that. They are very nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."

The Swedish royals kicked off their tour in a very British way with a visit to a pub. They also toured the STANTA training camp in eastern England, where Swedish military personnel are training Ukrainian soldiers as part of the U.K.-led Operation Interflex.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed the couple to Windsor Castle the next day. That evening, the two couples attended the Royal Variety Performance in London. It was the Swedish royals' first time at the event which was headlined by award-winning singer Cher. Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, British singer Paloma Faith and Chinese pianist Lang Lang were also among the performers.

A video taken from the event had netizens accusing Prince William and Kate Middleton of ignoring their foreign royal guests. The clip showed the British royals talking with dignitaries and they allegedly left Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in an awkward position because they did not know what to do.

"That's how you host foreign royals in your country: by standing aside, with backs turned, completely ignoring their presence. And, of course, make sure you speak and go first, because you are more important. Poor Victoria didn't even know what to do, let alone her husband, " one wrote on X.

Another commented that Prince William and Kate Middleton should have at least included the Swedish royals in their conversation with the dignitaries. The user wrote: "This is exactly what I thought - at the very least W&K should have introduced the Swedish Royals into their conversation and definitely not had their backs to them the whole time. It also would have made for a much better photo with all 4 royals together."

Regardless of the speculation, the video also seemingly showed that Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel were waiting for their turn to speak to the dignitaries. They moved in line after Prince William and Kate Middleton walked forward.