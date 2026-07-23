A self-proclaimed crypto rugpuller who has been criticised for token projects that appeared to exploit kids with cancer claims he was robbed of $14,000 (£10,491) by a group of Australian girls in Bali. Ronnie Magrehbi said the incident happened after he handed his unlocked phone to a stranger at a beach club.

The news came after Magrehbi shared footage of himself drinking shots with a group of female strangers he had met on the Indonesian island. According to Magrehbi, he gave his phone to one woman so she could look up and follow her Instagram account.

He claims the vibe noticeably shifted when she returned the device, and the women disappeared after going to the bathroom. Upon checking his phone, he realised that $14,000 (£10,491) worth of SOL had been transferred from his Phantom mobile wallet to a wallet he had never interacted with before.

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Australian Girls Arrested After Bali Crypto Robbery

Footage appears to show Magrehbi confronting the girls and accusing them of stealing his funds. The video captures one girl panicking, while another stands entirely silent as he films the encounter. This wild escalation prompted him to contact local law enforcement.

Following his complaint to the police, 12 undercover officers tracked the girls down and placed them under arrest. Magrehbi subsequently continued to film the women while they were held inside a local police station. While pointing his camera at the group, he is heard saying, 'They wanna steal and not follow the law of the land, they can deal with the consequences. All of them. How about that.'

Crypto Scammer Faces Previous Charges And Allegations

Magrehbi, who goes by the name 29 on X, has a documented history of legal trouble dating back several years. In January 2020, a 19-year-old Magrehbi was charged with armed robbery and burglary. This followed an incident where police caught him and three accomplices robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his jacket and bag.

Later that same year, Magrehbi was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Authorities allege he took over the social media account of a National Football League player and held it for ransom. Magrehbi allegedly took a ransom payment from the athlete but never relinquished access to the hijacked account.

Authorities claim his accomplice, Trevontae Washington, systematically targeted players across both the NFL and the National Basketball Association.

I got robbed for 189 SOL (~$14,000) at a beach club in Bali.



What happened next sounded so unbelievable that if I hadn’t lived it myself, I probably wouldn’t believe it either.



The night ended with undercover intelligence officers, arrests, and a police interrogation.



Here’s… pic.twitter.com/27d0SFQpDe — 29 (@wrss29) July 21, 2026

Alleged Exploitation Of Kids With Cancer Explored

In 2025, Magrehbi was branded a scumbag crypto scammer after he rug-pulled investors with Pump Fun memecoins. These digital tokens appeared to exploit children with cancer. Afterwards, he was recorded apparently mocking the children and thanking them for helping him make thousands of dollars.

During a separate interview with YouTuber THURL DES, Magrehbi also openly admitted to draining crypto wallets using malware. Beyond these schemes, he is linked to the alias Ronny Fargo and has repeatedly claimed to have hacked the Twitter and Pinterest accounts of Mark Zuckerberg back in 2017.

However, another YouTuber known as Atozy doubted these specific claims. Atozy noted that there is no reported connection between the hacking group OurMine, which actually hacked Zuckerberg, and the other social media takeovers Magrehbi allegedly orchestrated.