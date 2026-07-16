OnePlus could begin shutting down across the US and Europe as early as this week under a sweeping restructuring at parent company Oppo, according to reports. The firm has met with silence rather than the flat denials it issued in January. For anyone holding one of its phones, the practical answer already sits on the record: a January statement from OnePlus North America promising a 'full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments,' a pledge recent press briefings are said to have repeated.

The report, sourced to a person with knowledge of the plan, describes a redrawing of Oppo's whole brand map. OnePlus would cease operations in the US and Europe first, remain active in China, and wind down across the rest of the world, including India, at some point in 2027; sister brand Realme would exit China while targeting the Nordic region abroad, and Oppo's own brand would concentrate on central Europe.

The company's road here ran from denial to drift. January reports of a shutdown were branded 'false' by OnePlus's India chief, Robin Liu, before the executive who dismissed them left the company. By April, the firm admitted it was 'evaluating its regional roadmap and product strategy.' Since then, regional websites have quietly redirected shoppers to Oppo's storefront, stock has run dry across European stores, the OxygenOS software is reported to be giving way to Oppo's ColorOS, and journalists have been called into closed-door briefings about the future.

Why OnePlus Is Pulling Out of the West

The economics of the cheap flagship have collapsed. Memory chips of the kind inside budget handsets have risen roughly 250% in a year, according to component-market tracking, as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron divert production to AI data-centre parts. Meanwhile, researcher IDC forecasts global smartphone shipments falling 13% this year, and Chinese shipments dropped 4.3% last quarter. A reported $14B (£10.4B) cash injection from Oppo failed to change the trajectory, and the OnePlus 15, the brand's final flagship in the West, had its American launch delayed by a certification backlog even as reviewers gave it five stars for still undercutting rivals.

The story broke cover through the reporter who had tracked it for months, in the post below.

It's true: Android phone maker OnePlus will shut down in the US and Europe as early as this week. It's also planning to exit India and elsewhere outside China in 2027. More details here: https://t.co/jf06P9Gfy5 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 15, 2026

Nothing is official yet, and the label matters. The account rests on a single unnamed source, corroborated by a German trade report of closed-door briefings and by the visible evidence on the company's own websites, but Oppo has not spoken, and a business that denied the same story six months ago retains the right to deny it again. The stated window means an announcement, if it comes, lands within days.

The arc it would close began in 2013, when Pete Lau and Carl Pei built a phone that matched Apple and Samsung's hardware for hundreds less and sold it on invitation to a cult of enthusiasts. Pei left in 2020 to found Nothing. Oppo absorbed the brand outright in 2021, and the identity thinned with every release until the flagship killer became, by its critics' account, a rebadge of its parent.

What OnePlus Owners Should Do Now

Handsets will not stop working, and the strongest reassurance is the one already in writing: the January guarantee of after-sales support and software updates, which briefing accounts say will run until each device's promised window expires.

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British buyers hold statutory rights against the retailer that sold the phone, regardless of what happens to the brand. American carrier ranges would wind down as launches and marketing end, and resale values are the number most likely to feel the news first. The promised update windows are the commitment to watch.

The company that named itself for addition spent a decade subtracting: first its co-founder, then its software, now its map. If the week ends as reported, the flagship killer becomes the AI boom's most literal casualty, felled not by Apple or Samsung, but by the price of memory.