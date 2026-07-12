Elon Musk abruptly postponed a live CNBC interview on Friday just minutes before airtime, the network said, pulling out of a high-profile slot where he was due to discuss SpaceX's market debut, Tesla and his latest artificial intelligence model.

The interview had been heavily as a marquee business segment, with Musk expected to address the extraordinary surge in his personal fortune and the market frenzy around SpaceX. The postponement landed at a delicate moment for investors and regulators watching the first days of trading in the rocket maker, which merged earlier this year with Musk's AI company, xAI, before listing on public markets.

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The change of plan was announced on air around midday Eastern Time by CNBC business and technology reporter Julia Boorstin, who told viewers: 'We hope he will give us a new time for this interview. But we've just heard that he is postponing.' No replacement guest was immediately offered and the network did not provide a reason for Elon Musk's no‑show, nor any new date for the appearance.

The timing raised eyebrows because Musk had been positioned to speak directly to nervous and euphoric shareholders alike. SpaceX began trading on 12 June at $150 a share after its merger with xAI, a deal that helped drive the company's valuation into the stratosphere and, on paper, pushed Musk's estimated personal wealth above $1 trillion. If accurate, that figure would make him the first individual to cross the trillion‑dollar threshold, a milestone some analysts already consider symbolic of how tech visionaries are morphing into market-sized institutions in their own right.

The listing has unleashed a flood of bullish notes from major banks. According to Bloomberg data, more than a dozen financial firms, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, have issued 'buy' ratings on SpaceX stock. They suggested shares could climb by an average of 47 per cent, underlining just how much optimism is now priced into Musk's capacity to keep delivering rockets, revenues and hype.

SpaceX shares closed Monday at $160.42, comfortably above their debut price, yet the company remains in a price‑discovery phase where sentiment can swing on perception as much as fundamentals. That is why a last‑minute hole in Musk's media schedule, however trivial it might appear in isolation, was always going to be picked over by traders.

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Musk had been expected to use the CNBC slot to talk not only about SpaceX but also about his other crown jewels, including Tesla and Grok, the AI chatbot developed inside xAI. A fresh version, Grok 4.5, was released on Wednesday, dropping into an unusually crowded week for the sector. OpenAI began rolling out its GPT‑5.6 'Sol,' 'Terra' and 'Luna' models on Thursday, while Meta announced Muse Spark 1.1, aimed at coding and other automated tasks. An appearance on US business television would have allowed Musk to set out how Grok intends to compete in that arms race.

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Instead, viewers got a small scramble on the production side and a large vacuum on the information side. Rick Santelli tried to inject some perspective, writing on X, formerly Twitter: 'One delayed interview shouldn't define a company's value, but that's how markets behave in the short term.' He is right, in the sense that a missed media hit has no direct bearing on rocket launches or AI training runs. But with valuation curves this steep, investors often seize on any signal, however faint, as reassurance or warning.

Some social media users were blunter. 'Do tell – why is someone postponing an interview noteworthy?' one X user asked, echoing the view that the reaction bordered on melodramatic. Others fixated less on the postponement itself than on Musk's parallel online presence. 'Oh he's here on twitter. He's been tweeting all day. He just replied to Spencer Pratt about socialism,' another user wrote, drawing a contrast between his absence from the CNBC studio and his evident willingness to engage in running commentary on his preferred platform.

The dissonance feeds into a long‑running tension in how Musk communicates. He has repeatedly treated traditional media as a secondary channel while using X as a personal loudhailer to millions of followers. Investors, by contrast, tend to like the structure and relative predictability of scheduled interviews, where a chief executive can be pressed on margins, regulatory risks and timelines in something like a linear fashion.

None of that means the delayed interview signals trouble at SpaceX or with Grok. There is, at this stage, no confirmed explanation for why Musk pulled out, so any attempt to link the move to operational or financial concerns remains speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. It may be a simple diary clash, a tactical decision to avoid particular questions, or something more mundane still.

What the episode does expose, once again, is the fragile line between Musk the showman and Musk the steward of a market‑moving empire. When one individual's decisions can shift the mood around an $85.7 billion stock offering in the space of a lunchtime broadcast, even the choice not to speak becomes part of the story.