SK Hynix, one of the world's biggest suppliers of high‑bandwidth memory crucial to artificial intelligence systems, is set to begin trading on Nasdaq through American depositary receipts (ADRs), giving investors a new way to buy shares in the South Korean chipmaker.

The ADRs are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY, while the company's primary listing will remain on the Korea Exchange. Interest has risen ahead of the debut, with searches for SK Hynix stock, SK Hynix ADR, SK Hynix shares and SK Hynix Nasdaq listing climbing in recent days.

The move comes as demand for high‑bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialised type of memory used in AI servers and advanced computing systems, continues to grow alongside investment in AI infrastructure.

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Why SK Hynix Matters to the AI Boom

While companies such as Nvidia have dominated attention during the AI boom, advanced processors rely on equally advanced memory to handle the large volumes of data required to train and run artificial intelligence models.

SK Hynix is one of the world's largest memory chipmakers and a leading supplier of high‑bandwidth memory, or HBM, which is designed to transfer data significantly faster than conventional memory. HBM is used alongside AI processors in servers powering generative AI, making it a key component of modern AI infrastructure.

The company competes with Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology in the market for advanced memory chips. As technology companies expand data centres to support AI workloads, demand for HBM has become an increasingly important driver of growth across the semiconductor industry.

How To Buy SK Hynix Stock On Nasdaq

The Nasdaq listing allows investors to buy SK Hynix through American depositary receipts rather than purchasing shares directly on the Korea Exchange.

The ADRs will trade under the ticker SKHY on Nasdaq. Unlike ordinary shares listed in Seoul, ADRs allow investors to gain exposure to foreign companies through US markets. The company's primary listing will remain in South Korea.

For UK investors, the ADRs are expected to be available through brokers that offer access to US‑listed securities. Trading will take place in US dollars, meaning returns can also be affected by movements in exchange rates as well as the share price.

What Investors Need to Know About the Listing

The Nasdaq debut is an American depositary receipt (ADR) listing rather than a traditional initial public offering. Under the offering, SK Hynix plans to sell 17.79 million new shares through ADRs, with 10 ADRs representing one ordinary share. Trading under the ticker SKHY is scheduled to begin on Friday, while the company's primary listing will remain on the Korea Exchange under ticker 000660.KS.

The company said proceeds from the offering will be used to expand production of AI‑related memory chips, including high‑bandwidth memory (HBM), and to invest in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment. Reuters/Bloomberg reported the offering was more than seven times oversubscribed.

Why HBM Has Become One of AI's Most Important Components

Unlike traditional memory used in personal computers and smartphones, high‑bandwidth memory is designed to move large volumes of data quickly while reducing power consumption. That makes it suited to AI systems, where processors must handle large datasets at high speed.

Demand for HBM has risen alongside investment in AI computing, with manufacturers expanding production capacity. SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology are among the companies competing to supply the specialised memory used in AI servers and advanced computing platforms.

The growing importance of HBM has placed memory manufacturers alongside processor designers as key participants in the broader AI supply chain, even though they often receive less public attention.

Trading in SKHY is expected to begin on Friday. The listing gives investors another route to own shares in one of the semiconductor companies supplying the memory technology used in artificial intelligence.