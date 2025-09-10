Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch worldwide on 26 May 2026, cementing its place as one of the most anticipated game releases ever.

The announcement lands just as new leaks hint at massive upgrades: an expanded map, a record number of enterable buildings, and whispers of a steeper price tag than past titles.

With the countdown now on, fans are buzzing with speculation over how far Rockstar will push the series — and how much players will have to pay to step into GTA VI's world.

Official Release Date Announcement

On 2 May 2025, Rockstar confirmed the worldwide launch date for GTA 6. The game will initially be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version expected to follow within a year.

The news was paired with the release of a second trailer, which gained more than 475 million views in 24 hours, showcasing the main characters Jason and Lucia and offering glimpses of Vice City's modernised setting.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has stood by the May 2026 release date despite some industry insiders suggesting that development challenges could push it later in the year.

'To be honest, I don't think that it is gonna release in May. For some reason I just cannot see GTA 6 releasing in May. You know, all the rumblings and so on just doesn't seem to suggest it. For me personally, I think we are looking at October,' said veteran insider Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming in a recent podcast.

At present, there has been no official sign of a delay.

Leaks on Maps and Enterable Buildings

Recent leaks have fuelled excitement about the scale of GTA 6's world. Data miners and insiders claim that the new map will not only expand Vice City but also feature surrounding regions, creating the most detailed GTA landscape to date.

One of the most striking revelations concerns the number of enterable buildings. According to leaks, 67% of buildings in the game could be accessible to players, a sharp contrast to previous instalments where only a limited number of interiors were available.

If true, this would mean hundreds of buildings are enterable, including hotels, rooftops, and garages, and would represent a major leap in realism, offering deeper immersion and countless new gameplay opportunities.

Players on social media have speculated about the impact this could have on story missions, online play, and even modding communities.

While Rockstar has not officially commented on these claims, the prospect of a more interactive environment is a key talking point.

Price Speculation and Market Impact

Alongside the map leaks, speculation continues to swirl around the price of GTA 6. While the standard retail price for major titles has typically been around $70 (£50) in the United States, reports suggest Rockstar may be considering a higher price point to reflect the game's unprecedented scale and budget.

Analysts have described GTA 6 as the world's first 'AAAAA' game, a term highlighting its enormous investment in development, marketing, and technical ambition.

If the price does rise, it could signal a new trend for premium titles, potentially reshaping expectations across the gaming industry.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions, with some arguing the scale of the game justifies the cost, while others fear it could put the title out of reach for casual players.

Industry and Competitor Reactions

The announcement of GTA 6's release date has had ripple effects across the gaming industry. Developers of Ghost of Yōtei, a rival title due in October 2025, openly admitted they were relieved that Rockstar's game would not overshadow their launch.

The shift gives smaller studios breathing room before the arrival of what is likely to be the biggest release of the decade.

Further intrigue surrounds Rockstar's signature humour. Leaks have revealed parody domains such as what-up.app and rydeme.app, suggesting that satirical in-game apps will once again play a role in the franchise's cultural commentary.

These discoveries have only added to the mounting buzz around how Rockstar plans to expand both gameplay and world-building.