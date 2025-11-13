The Luna chapters of Genshin Impact have been well-received by players with their rich storytelling and the enchanting Miliastra Wonderland. With most adventurers having exhausted the current narrative content, anticipation is building for what's next—especially a long-awaited expansion to the Nod-Krai region. The buzz is growing louder as Luna IV approaches, and it seems MiHoyo might finally be ready to deliver.

Since launching in Luna I, MiHoyo has yet to expand Nod-Krai in terms of new territory. Now with Luna IV on the horizon, players are finally going to have their prayers answered with fresh landscapes, new quests, and more lore to uncover.

Map Expansion For Genshin Impact Luna IV Leaked

Trusted community leaker Uncle Teyvat reveals that Genshin Impact 6.3 will add a new map to the game. It seems like the developers were bracing themselves for this one as the new map is reportedly half the size of Natlan. That means it will be bigger than the current Nod-Krai region.

This scale suggests that there will be more exploration, resources, quests, and enemies that players can get themselves into once the update arrives.

Based on the leaked map, the new area is separated into three islands, similar to how the current Nod-Krai region is structured. The largest region is at the centre of the map and it features a beach area, as well as a massive crater on the northern side of it. Players believe that the crater will be the home of a new boss.

The two other islands are smaller and look simply like a forested area with mountains in some of their areas.

Despite the excitement, players are urged to temper their expectations. The Luna IV event is launching near the next Lantern Rite event. There's a chance that this new area isn't a part of Nod Krai, but is instead a part of Liyue.

Genshin Impact 6.3 Banners Leaked - Awaited Character Coming Next

Other than the map, the next banner for Genshin Impact has also been leaked and it features one of the most anticipated characters in a long time.

Columbina is set to make her debut as a playable character in the upcoming update. She is known as the Moon Maiden and was previously a member of the Fatui Harbingers, called Damselette. She has since left Genshin Impact's antagonist group.

According to the developers, Columbina is a Hydro Catalyst user. She's said to be a hybrid character that can function well as a DPS and as an off-field support. Her current kit makes her a very flexible character for team building. The weapon banner is, of course, going to be a weapon that fits Columbina's kit and stats.

So far, the character for the next banner launching mid-season hasn't been revealed yet. Based on previous banner runs, it's going to be someone who's already in the game as MiHoyo only launches one new character per banner.

Things are looking great for Genshin Impact fans and players are excited for the new map and for Columbina. If the leaks hold true, adventurers will soon have plenty to explore once again.