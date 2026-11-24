When Cyril Connan began working at Airbus, an infrastructure mistake could not always be fixed by downloading a missing dependency or opening a support ticket. The satellite ground segments his team built were fully air-gapped, which meant the systems had to function without access to the public internet. Connan spent five years designing and installing infrastructure in that environment, working across servers, networking, OpenStack, Kubernetes, Ceph, and the datastores running above them. The experience became the foundation for the way he still approaches infrastructure today.

"Air-gapped changes how you think," Connan says. "If something is missing, you cannot just download it. You have to understand what the system will need before you are standing there without access to anything else."

One recurring problem involved missing or incorrect container images. An installation could stop because an image such as kube-scheduler or the Kubernetes pause container was missing, or because the wrong version had been packaged. With no internet connection available at the installation site, Connan and his team needed a way to catch those gaps before entering the air-gapped environment.

They built a packaging system to address the problem. A script audited every image required for a particular Kubernetes version, pulled those images from the official registries while network access was still available, and packaged them into an archive. Once inside the air-gapped environment, the system unpacked the images, retagged them, and pushed them into the platform's private Harbor registry. The same process eventually had to account for application backends because early Helm charts and their associated images were not always complete.

The constraint forced attention onto details that are easy to overlook when infrastructure is connected to the internet. Dependencies had to be anticipated. Hardware choices had to be made before installation. Security requirements affected what could enter the environment, while the network and storage architecture had to function without assuming that an outside service would fill a gap later. Connan was learning the stack at a level where the underlying machines were part of the engineering problem rather than an implementation detail.

That environment also coincided with a period when Kubernetes was still unfamiliar to many of the engineers around him. Connan saw value in the technology for systems that needed rolling upgrades, high availability, and the ability to change without taking the application down. Adopting it was not automatic. He had to make the case internally and then train colleagues so the technology could become something the team understood well enough to use.

"When you introduce a technology, installing it is only part of the job," he says. "People need to understand what it does, why you chose it, and how they are supposed to operate it. Otherwise, you have not really introduced anything that will last."

Part of the resistance came from how different Kubernetes felt from the infrastructure model the team already knew. Engineers were accustomed first to VMware and later to OpenStack and Nutanix, but those systems still followed the familiar logic of virtual machines. Kubernetes introduced containers, a different isolation model, and an operating approach without the kind of VMware interface where an engineer might see a familiar VM running several applications. Many applications were also still designed as monoliths rather than stateless microservices, and security around containers was a concern.

Connan addressed that gap through an internal Kubernetes course he ran four or five times. The one-week training combined instruction with hands-on labs and began with the fundamentals: the difference between a container and a virtual machine, how container runtimes interact with the Linux kernel, and the distinction between monolithic and microservices architectures. It also covered stateless and stateful applications, Kubernetes versus Docker, and the internal Kubernetes architecture, including the API server, scheduler, controllers, and kubelet. Engineers learned how to read logs, understand which component was responsible for a given function, and ultimately deploy applications onto the platform themselves.

That combination of technical implementation and internal education became particularly important in his work on sobloo, the public Copernicus Data and Information Access Service developed with Orange Business Services and Capgemini. Connan designed the Kubernetes platform supporting the service, which was created to make European Earth Observation data available through a usable platform. The cluster reached roughly 120 nodes and included an Elasticsearch environment of about 30TB. Kubernetes was still relatively new in that setting, but the platform ultimately went into production.

sobloo ran on Orange's public cloud, which was based on OpenStack with an additional platform layer above it. Kubernetes used the cloud's load balancers and block storage for persistent volumes, while Connan and the team deployed the required controllers. He also worked on networking and security, separating administrative and public interfaces through different ingress controllers. Some interfaces were restricted to VPN access, while others were exposed publicly.

Elasticsearch also ran inside Kubernetes using Helm charts Connan's team wrote themselves. At the time, mature off-the-shelf charts such as those later provided by Bitnami were not yet available, so the team maintained the deployment architecture directly.

The challenge came partly from how early the surrounding technologies still were. CSI was still in beta, with several competing implementations rather than the stable default that later became familiar to Kubernetes users. Orange's cloud platform was also young, and Connan's team encountered infrastructure problems that they reported back to Orange so the underlying platform could be improved. The relationship became a technical partnership as both sides worked through issues that emerged under a demanding production workload.

On top of that environment sat approximately 30TB of Elasticsearch running on charts Connan's team maintained themselves. Connan does not point to a public SLA or performance benchmark from that period because he does not have figures he can still verify. The concrete result is that the platform went into production as a public Copernicus Data and Information Access Service.

sobloo gave Connan a substantially larger production environment in which to apply the infrastructure experience he had developed at Airbus. Designing its Kubernetes platform meant moving from isolated satellite ground systems to a public service handling European Earth Observation data across roughly 120 nodes and about 30TB of Elasticsearch. The scale changed, but the work still required him to understand how the different infrastructure layers affected one another.

His curiosity about those lower layers started early in his Airbus years. Connan says he became fascinated by a basic contradiction in modern technology: almost everyone uses the internet, yet relatively few people can picture the infrastructure that allows it to function. He wanted to understand the machinery instead of treating it as an invisible utility. Cloud technologies and later Kubernetes gave him ways to explore that question through systems he could actually build.

"I wanted to understand what sits behind everything people use," Connan says. "The server, the network, the storage, the cluster itself. That was the part I wanted to learn."

That approach became especially useful when systems failed, or requirements changed. Air-gapped work did not reward an engineer who knew only which interface to click. Connan needed to understand concepts such as clusters, failure domains, storage behavior, and the relationships among different infrastructure layers. Those fundamentals later allowed him to work across unfamiliar technologies instead of relying on one preferred tool.

After Airbus, he spent three years at OVHcloud Professional Services, where each customer brought a different environment. Some used Docker Swarm. Others relied on VMware or different combinations of infrastructure tools. Connan could no longer assume that the technologies he already knew would be the right answer. He had to understand the customer's existing system, learn unfamiliar components, and decide what architecture fit the problem in front of him.

"You cannot arrive with one recipe and force every problem into it," he says. "The important part is understanding the principles well enough that you can look at a technology you did not choose and still understand what it is trying to solve."

That lesson remains central to his advice for other infrastructure engineers. Connan tells them to learn the layer below the button they click. His years at Airbus showed him why understanding the underlying principles matters when the normal shortcuts are unavailable.

The systems Connan works on today are different from the satellite ground segments where his career began. Air-gapped infrastructure required preparation, technical depth, and an ability to work without easy escape routes. sobloo gave him a larger production environment in which to apply those skills, while OVHcloud exposed him to architectures he had not selected himself.

The technologies Connan uses have changed since his first years at Airbus, but the lesson from air-gapped systems has stayed with him. When an engineer cannot rely on an outside service or a quick download, understanding the underlying infrastructure stops being optional. That experience taught him to learn the system deeply enough to keep working when the easy fix is unavailable.