GTA 6 players face a point of no return when Jason and Lucia begin checking out at the Starlet Motel in Port Gellhorn during Chapter 2. Players must create a manual save before starting, as the mission cannot be abandoned once it begins and permanently removes the motel as their home.

The pair have been pursued by armed men since Tourist Trap. Those attackers reach the motel in Checking Out, forcing Jason and Lucia into an escape that concludes the chapter named Paradise Lost and takes them to Vice City.

The mission moves between the two protagonists, beginning with Jason's fight through the motel grounds before switching to Lucia for the cafeteria defence, motorcycle pursuit and police chase.

GTA 6 Players Face a Permanent Motel Change

The Starlet Motel warning concerns its role as the couple's home. Although that accommodation is permanently lost during Checking Out, the walkthrough recommends returning to the location later in the story without explaining what players might encounter.

Before the escape begins, Jason needs to reach Lucia inside the cafe at the side of the building. The route takes him through the motel's parking area, where several enemies are positioned.

After the opening cutscene, collect the shotgun lying on the bed in Jason's room. Head outside and take cover against incoming gunfire, clearing the attackers before advancing across the grounds.

Collect ammunition from defeated enemies along the way. Continue towards the cafe to regroup with Lucia and move into the next section.

GTA 6 Checking Out Switches Control to Lucia

Once Jason reaches Lucia, players take control of her as more attackers arrive. The couple must defend themselves from inside the motel cafeteria before they can continue their escape.

Take cover behind the breakfast bar, paying attention to the different windows through which enemies can fire. The position offers protection, but incoming shots can come from several directions.

Use any available painkillers or adrenaline. Continue defending the cafeteria until Jason and Lucia have an opportunity to escape.

When they reach the road, Jason steals a nearby car while an approaching biker confronts Lucia. Focus Mode activates automatically. Shoot the rider before he reaches her, then take his Sanchez motorcycle.

Lucia follows Jason's escape car on the bike. His vehicle carries a pink indicator on the minimap, allowing players to track him if they lose sight of the car.

Straying too far from Jason can trigger mission failure. Remain close to his vehicle as the escape continues.

Completing the GTA 6 Motorcycle-to-Car Jump

After following Jason for a while, an on-screen instruction directs Lucia to jump into his car. Ride alongside the vehicle and close the gap until the jump prompt appears.

Completing the jump places Lucia inside Jason's car and begins the final escape sequence. Jason handles the driving while players control Lucia during the police pursuit out of town.

Target the pursuing police cars' tyres or engines to disable the vehicles. Once the escape is complete, a final cutscene depicts Jason and Lucia arriving in Vice City.

'Checking Out' chapter offers no cash payment or additional vehicle reward. Its main reward is progression into the next chapter of the story, with the escape from Port Gellhorn concluding Chapter 2 and bringing Jason and Lucia to Vice City.