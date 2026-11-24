Hackers are exploiting GTA VI hype to distribute information-stealing malware through a fake Windows streaming app, Bitdefender Labs revealed on Friday, 20 November 2026.

The campaign targets PC gamers seeking access to Rockstar Games' latest title, putting passwords, cryptocurrency wallets and personal information at risk.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI worldwide on Thursday, 19 November 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

No official PC version was available when researchers published their findings, creating an opportunity for criminals to exploit demand among Windows users.

How Hackers Exploit GTA VI Hype With a Fake Streaming App

According to Bitdefender's investigation, a fraudulent website promotes a purported streaming client called GTA6Cloud. It claims to allow gamers to play the console version on their computers.

Rather than offering a pirated copy, the website presents what appears to be a legitimate alternative. Researchers suggested its disclaimer denying affiliation with Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive was intended to make the offer more convincing.

WHAT THE F*CK...



GTA 6 drops tomorrow, and 7 scams have already been spotted targeting the people searching for it.



Some sell "early access" that doesn't exist. Some ship a "PC version" that doesn't exist. Some just drain your passwords and crypto wallet. And the fake pages now… pic.twitter.com/JKJjhPk8ut — Nexqor (@whyNexqor) November 18, 2026

The publisher supports official console Remote Play features, but GTA6Cloud is not affiliated with Rockstar Games. Bitdefender's findings do not indicate any compromise of the publisher's official software or services.

The campaign uses ClickFix, a social engineering technique that tricks users into running malicious commands themselves. Visitors are encouraged to download and run a fraudulent launcher or follow instructions involving PowerShell, a legitimate Windows tool.

Once launched, the application displays a game-themed interface and plays the GTA VI trailer. Meanwhile, malicious files are downloaded in the background. Researchers found that the malware uses legitimate Windows processes to conceal its activities.

GTA VI Malware Puts Passwords and Cryptocurrency Wallets at Risk

Bitdefender identified an information stealer written in the Rust programming language. Its capabilities extend well beyond gaming accounts, potentially exposing sensitive financial and professional information.

The malware can collect saved browser passwords, authentication tokens, cookies and cryptocurrency wallet information. Steam and Discord accounts, AI service credentials and developer API keys are among its targets.

Researchers found that the malicious software could access clipboard contents and capture screenshots. Stolen session information could allow criminals to access accounts without knowing the associated passwords.

In a separate investigation, cybersecurity firm Huntress identified fraudulent GTA VI downloads circulating through manipulated search results, gaming forums, social media platforms and torrent websites. No connection between the operators behind the two campaigns has been established.

What GTA VI Malware Victims Should Do Immediately

'Treat the computer as compromised,' Bitdefender advised anyone who followed the fraudulent installation instructions.

Affected users should disconnect their computers from the internet and scan them with trusted antivirus software. They should change important passwords using a separate, secure device, prioritising email accounts.

Users should also terminate active account sessions and check for unauthorised changes to email forwarding rules and recovery details. Reviewing unfamiliar login activity and financial transactions could help identify potential account compromises.

Cryptocurrency holders should check their wallets for suspicious transactions and contact service providers where necessary. Simply visiting the fraudulent website without running malicious instructions does not trigger the documented installation sequence.

Bitdefender recommends confirming game availability through official publisher channels and avoiding unverified download links. The investigation did not disclose how many gamers had fallen victim to the campaign or establish the extent of any financial losses.