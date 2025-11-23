Fresh revelations have shaken the already disturbing case of Celeste Rivas after multiple reports claimed that the teenager's remains appeared to have been refrigerated or partially frozen before being discovered in a Tesla linked to singer D4vd.

The details, described by investigators and unnamed sources, have intensified scrutiny around the timeline, the suspects and the possible attempts to conceal what happened to the 14-year-old girl before her body was found in September.

Clues That Point To Freezing And Concealment

Investigators have been reviewing every stage of how Celeste's remains arrived in the Tesla, and new information suggests a deliberate effort to slow down decomposition.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told Rolling Stone that the remains may have been refrigerated before being wrapped in a black bag and placed in the vehicle's boot.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner received the body in a condition so severe that initial identification was difficult.

Reports from TMZ stated that the remains were partially frozen and appeared to have been thawing inside the Tesla. Her head was severed and her limbs had been cut into multiple pieces.

Experts brought in from outside agencies are now trying to determine how freezing may have affected the medical examiner's ability to establish a cause and time of death.

Authorities have acknowledged that the body's state could lead to an official ruling of an undetermined cause of death, which complicates the search for clear answers. Investigators believe the refrigeration theory could explain the gap between the date Celeste was last seen and the point at which her remains were discovered.

Big News in the Celeste Rivas case:



*Celeste decapitated

*Celeste torso intact

*Celeste arms and legs severely cut

*Celeste partially frozen when recovered

*D4vd went to remote area in Santa Barbara

*There are 2 suspects (the second suspect may have helped with dismemberment)… pic.twitter.com/CFcRmGNJcu — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 23, 2025

How The Tesla Became The Centre Of The Investigation

The Tesla, registered to platinum-selling singer D4vd, became the crucial turning point in the case when staff at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul odour and insects coming from the vehicle. It had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for several days before being towed.

The vehicle had reportedly been parked around the neighbourhood for months. Neighbours in the Bird Streets area told reporters that it had been seen in multiple spots throughout the summer. A search warrant affidavit described how employees noticed the smell while the car sat on the lot for five days.

Inside the boot, authorities found Celeste's remains the day after what would have been her fifteenth birthday. The medical examiner has said her death likely occurred weeks earlier.

Police later searched a nearby property linked to singer D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, who had rented the home last year. Although no charges have been filed against Marshall, the location remains part of the wider investigative review.

The Growing List Of Suspects And Expanding Timeline

Sources told NBC News and ABC7 that D4vd is now considered a suspect, although he has not been charged and has not commented publicly. He had been on tour when the discovery was made, and subsequent shows were cancelled after the case gained national attention.

A second individual has also been linked to the death. Lawyer Mark Geragos claimed on a podcast that this unnamed person may have been involved at multiple stages of the incident. He stated that authorities had given him the name but had not released it to the public.

Another detail adding to the complexity of the timeline is a reported overnight trip D4vd took months earlier to a remote part of Santa Barbara County, where he stayed for two hours. Investigators are determining whether it bears relevance to the case.

A Community Searching For Answers

Celeste had been reported missing several times in 2024. Her mother told reporters that the girl had mentioned having a boyfriend named David. Images circulating online appear to show the teen with the singer at various events, though none have been verified by police.

The brutality of what happened, combined with the possibility of intentional freezing, has left the community shaken and investigators racing to piece together the truth.

The LAPD continues to interview witnesses, review digital records and consult forensic specialists as pressure mounts to establish how Celeste died and who was responsible.