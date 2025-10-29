Singer David Anthony Burke, better known as D4vd, has once again become the centre of online scrutiny after fans claimed he briefly uploaded and then deleted a new track on BandLab.

The alleged post, coupled with a profile tag showing 'Australia' as his location, has sparked growing speculation about his whereabouts and what the song might reveal about his late girlfriend, Celeste Rivas.

The 20-year-old musician, who is currently linked to the ongoing Celeste Rivas murder investigation, has made no public comment since the song's brief appearance. Yet, the lyrics that circulated online have reignited debate over the nature of their relationship and whether D4vd may have been using music to express grief, guilt, or anger.

Deleted Song Sparks Frenzy Online

On 28 October, Reddit users began sharing screenshots of a BandLab notification showing that D4vd had released a new song titled 'Rush.' Minutes later, the post vanished, redirecting followers to a private or error page.

'I accidentally tapped a notification on BandLab that said D4vd posted a new song, but when I clicked it, it said 'error' and 'private,' one user shared. Others quickly joined in, confirming similar alerts and fuelling discussion over whether the upload had been accidental or deliberate.

Fans who managed to copy the lyrics before the post disappeared claimed they reflected deep heartbreak and resentment, with some interpreting them as directed at Celeste Rivas. The alleged lines — 'Say you love me, then you say goodbye... Baby, you're supposed to be mine'— were seen by some as an emotional admission that Celeste may have betrayed his trust before her death.

While these claims remain unverified, the online theories have taken on a life of their own, creating a wave of speculation about D4vd's emotional state and possible motives.

Did the Lyrics Hint at Infidelity?

The lyrics, shared across Reddit threads and TikTok clips, have been dissected line by line. Some users argue they hint at infidelity, pointing to lines like 'If you love me then please don't lie' and 'You said forever, then changed your mind.' Others caution against reading too much into song lyrics, noting that D4vd's past work has often drawn from heartbreak and loss, recurring themes in his discography long before the current controversy.

One Reddit user wrote, 'He always makes her look bad in his songs. Especially these, where he talks about her replacing him. Anyone else think he's using music to cope — like it's his way to process what happened?' Another commented, 'Feels like he's leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for people to analyse.'

Despite the flood of interpretations, no official confirmation has been given on whether 'Rush' was a genuine upload or a fan fabrication. The song has not appeared on D4vd's verified streaming profiles, and neither BandLab nor his management has commented publicly.

BandLab Location Adds Fuel to the Fire

The speculation intensified when users noticed that D4vd's BandLab profile briefly displayed 'Australia' as his current location. While the feature allows creators to set or remove a geotag manually, many fans took it as a potential sign that he might be abroad.

'It actually comes up on your account if you set a geolocation,' one Redditor explained. 'He either set his location to Australia previously and then disabled it, or he's actively there right now.'

Another user connected the dots to earlier rumours that D4vd had worked with Byron Bay-based creative groups such as Lox and Chain, suggesting his trip, if confirmed, could be tied to past collaborations or business contacts.

So far, D4vd has not issued any public statement about the deleted song or the Australia tag.