US make-up artist Jessica Saint criticised Nicki Minaj's appearance at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October 2026, describing the rapper's styling as 'trashy MAGA Stepford Barbie.'

Saint was among several beauty professionals who offered their opinions on the 43-year-old rapper's appearance in an interview with HuffPost. Their comments followed online speculation about whether Minaj's political views had affected her relationships with members of her glam team.

However, the report did not establish that any stylist had stopped working with Minaj because of her support for Trump.

Minaj joined Trump to campaign for Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Michigan gubernatorial candidate John James ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Her appearance attracted attention alongside remarks she made about children and what she described as 'sex changes.'

Why Nicki Minaj's Trump Rally Look Drew Criticism

Minaj attended the rally wearing a Gucci skirt suit, matching logo pumps, blue contact lenses and pink press-on nails from her Pink Friday line.

According to Vanity Fair, the suit retailed for approximately $4,000 (€3,570, £2,986). The figure referred to the outfit itself rather than the combined cost of her accessories.

The appearance marked a departure from the colourful wigs and elaborate outfits associated with Minaj's earlier career. Some social media users and former fans described her as 'unrecognisable,' with particular attention directed towards her hair, make-up and contact lenses.

Kayla Lofaro, a hairstylist and owner of Discotheque Salon in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighbourhood, criticised Minaj's styling as beige and predictable.

Lofaro argued that the rapper's more restrained appearance contrasted with the emphasis on individuality and self-expression previously associated with her public image. She also expressed disappointment with Minaj's political alignment.

Saint, a make-up artist with 25 years of professional experience, offered a similarly critical assessment. Her description of Minaj as a 'Stepford Barbie' referred to the rapper's appearance rather than any verified information about the professionals responsible for styling her.

South Jersey hairstylist Tucker Cinalli separately criticised what he perceived as changes in Minaj's wigs. He contrasted her more recent hairstyles with the long, sleek wigs associated with earlier stages of her career.

Cinalli also drew a comparison between those changes and Minaj's growing association with Trump's political movement. His comments reflected a personal opinion and did not establish a connection between her politics and her choice of hairstylist.

Did Nicki Minaj Lose Members of Her Glam Team?

The discussion extended beyond Minaj's appearance after social media users began speculating that her support for Trump might have alienated LGBTQ+ beauty professionals.

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Saint told HuffPost that artists' personal beliefs could influence whether they accepted assignments involving political figures or celebrities whose public positions conflicted with their own.

She said she could not identify who currently worked with Minaj, but maintained that make-up artists had the right to decline work based on their principles.

Saint also recalled being approached about doing Trump's make-up during his first presidential campaign in 2016. According to her account, she initially considered the opportunity before deciding against it after learning that Trump was the prospective client.

An anonymous New York-based make-up artist interviewed by HuffPost offered a different perspective, cautioning against assuming that all LGBTQ+ beauty professionals opposed working with conservative celebrities.

The artist also pointed to financial pressures within the industry, suggesting that some professionals might accept assignments despite disagreeing with a client's political positions.

Those observations did not establish whether Minaj had experienced changes within her own glam team or whether any such changes were connected to her politics.

Nicki Minaj's Political Remarks Added to the Scrutiny

The criticism of Minaj's appearance unfolded alongside objections to remarks she made during the Michigan campaign rally.

'We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?' Minaj told supporters, according to a transcript of the event.

She did not identify a specific medical treatment, policy or proposed law during those remarks. HuffPost reported that her comments drew objections from some LGBTQ+ fans.

Minaj also reiterated her support for Trump, saying she would continue backing him 'forever and ever.'

The president subsequently praised her appearance, telling supporters that she had 'never looked more beautiful.'

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, said in 2024 that she was not a US citizen. In January 2026, she said she was finalising citizenship paperwork, although she has not publicly confirmed whether the naturalisation process has been completed.